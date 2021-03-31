Update: Maxwell hit with new charge of grooming 14-year-old minor for ‘sexual acts with Epstein’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2021

The U.S. government’s criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell has been expanded to include a girl who prosecutors say was 14 when Maxwell began grooming her for “sexual acts” with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors on March 29 issued an amended indictment against Maxwell which now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein.

Maxwell, who was Epstein’s longtime associate and former girlfriend, faces new charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor in the eight-count indictment, as well as earlier charges that include perjury.

She had previously pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997 in New York. Maxwell has been held in a jail in Brooklyn since her arrest last July.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of South Florida claims that a new alleged victim of Epstein and Maxwell was raped by the pair and reportedly threatened that she was going to be “thrown to the alligators” if she spoke to authorities.

The allegations were filed last week against the estate of Epstein. The woman filing the claims used a pseudonym, Jane Doe, to protect her identity. The accusations against the couple in the lawsuit include rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The lawsuit claims that Epstein violently raped Doe, a 26-year-old real estate broker in Florida. In the federal complaint filed last week, she claims that she was first sexually abused at the mansion of Epstein in Palm Beach with the “assistance” of Maxwell.

After the alleged abuse, Epstein and Maxwell reportedly drove the woman to pick up her 8-year-old son and stopped the car “at a large body of water that was infested with alligators,” the lawsuit states.

The filing adds: “Epstein then ushered the Plaintiff to the body of water and told her in explicit detail that, as had happened to other girls in the past, she would end up in this body of water and be devoured by the alligators, should she ever reveal what Epstein had done to her.”

The woman, who is a married Muslim from Turkey, said she met Epstein and Maxwell at a barbecue hosted by her employer in late 2006 or early 2007. The employer is not named in the lawsuit, which states that Doe was told that Epstein wanted to buy or rent a property. Doe found a $10,000 a month rental for him.

Doe, a trained hairdresser, allegedly went to Epstein’s Palm Beach estate in January 2008 to cut his hair, but when she got there, she claims Epstein was naked and proceeded to “brutally rape” her with Maxwell’s help.

Doe claims in the lawsuit that she was trafficked over the next five months under threats of deportation, murder, arrest for prostitution, or that her son would be taken from her, The New York Post reported.

According to the lawsuit, Doe looked to be much younger than 26 and was told to tell men she was trafficked to that she was actually 17. The lawsuit adds that she was forced to have vaginal reconstructive surgery. It was carried out “in a wealthy person’s home by a man with a Russian accent,” in order to “create the false impression that she was a virgin for a ‘high-profile’ client,” the lawsuit says. The filing states that she was left with permanent injuries.

Epstein served 13 months in prison after being arrested on prostitution charges in June 2008. He died allegedly by suicide in a jail cell in Manhattan in August 2019 as he was awaiting trial on separate charges of sex trafficking.

Maxwell’s trial is scheduled for July 2021.

