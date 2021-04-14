Update: DOJ won’t charge still unnamed officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt

Editor’s Note

Commenting on Facebook, WRKO talk show host and WorldTribune columnist Jeff Kuhner said:

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of Daunte Wright. But NO CHARGES will be filed against the Capitol Hill police officer who murdered Ashli Babbitt in cold blood. The reason: The rising power of Black Lives Matter. BLM has been rioting and looting for 3 days in Brooklyn Center. This is a Marxist uprising, an insurrection against the American political, economic and criminal-justice system. BLM has declared war on America. They are a terrorist organization and a domestic hate group – and they must be treated as such. See: Who will oppose the true domestic terrorists? BLM is tool in Marxist war on America

WASHINGTON—The police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol won’t face federal criminal charges in connection with her death, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors examined video footage on social media, interviewed the officer and other witnesses, gathered evidence from the scene and studied autopsy results, officials said.