‘Untrue’: Biden claimed Pennsylvania locomotive plant ‘thinking of shutting down’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2020

A locomotive manufacturer in Pennsylvania was forced to contact its panicked employees to calm their nerves after Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said the plant in Erie was “thinking of shutting down.”

During a campaign stop over the weekend, Biden said in an on-camera interview with Erie News Now: “I heard today there’s a locomotive plant thinking of shutting down here. I’m going to invest literally in high speed rail. I have a record on that. I’m the (inaudible). We’re going to create tens of thousands of good paying jobs.”

Biden was referring to the Wabtec plant, which employs about 1,200 workers in Erie.

Company officials issued a statement via email to reassure employees that the plant was not shutting down.

The email said that the company wanted to “set the record straight and let you know this statement is untrue. This site and plant are an integral part of the business and our community. As Wabtec’s design and development hub, the Erie site is leading cutting-edge innovations.”

According to Erie News Now, Biden after the interview corrected himself on his “shutting down” comment and explained what he meant to say was there was talk about potential layoffs at the plant. But the full version of the interview was posted online, including the “shutting down” comment.

Breitbart News noted that Biden had led the Obama administration’s “ill-fated efforts to invest in high-speed rail under the 2009 stimulus.” None of the projects were built; the California project was canceled last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom after he said it would “cost too much and take too long.”

