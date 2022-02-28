Unreported: Ukraine parliament rushes through law on ‘Right to Civilian Firearms’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2022

Last week, the Ukrainian parliament passed “Law #5708 on the Right to Civilian Firearms”. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian government said: “This bill is to ensure that every citizen receives the sacred right to self-defense.”

The Ukraine government then issued 10,000 automatic rifles to the civilian population. To receive a rifle, Ukrainians need only show their ID.

While U.S. media have reported daily on the valiant effort by Ukrainians to fight off the Russian invaders, the Ukraine parliament’s recognition of the importance of an armed population has been ignored by major corporate media outlets.

“We know the reason why; the Ukrainians are about to demonstrate to the world why the founding fathers of the United States enshrined the right to keep and bear arms in the constitution, right after the right to speak freely, no less,” The Machine Gun Nest blog noted.

“To acknowledge the importance of an armed citizenry would be to recognize that the anti-gun movement is built on lies,” the blog continued. “The same people that have told American gun owners that their AR15s would be ‘useless’ against a government armed with nuclear weapons and F-15 Jets would have to explain why ACTUAL ‘weapons of war’ (not semi-automatic sporting rifles like the AR15) are being given out to citizens to fight off a tyrannical invader.”

A Ukrainian couple who live in a small village on the edges of Kyiv told the New York Post they were inspired to arm themselves by the gun rights in the United States: “We always look at the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It is not just about self-protection, but the protection of freedom and the protection of independence. We Ukrainians really show this meaning of the Second Amendment.”

The Second Amendment states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

According to GunPolicy.org, “Ukraine inherited the Soviet civilian gun control system, which provides for restrictive gun owner licensing and the registration of all firearms. Yet in December 2003, the nation still had no legislation to control or limit civilian gun ownership.”

The Machine Gun Nest blog noted: “The Ukraine situation certainly demonstrates the importance of an armed population ready to defend their homeland. Anti-gun activists should note that when push comes to shove, even the government agrees; citizens should be armed.”

