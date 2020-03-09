Unreported: Two more terror chiefs eliminated

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2020

Amid the scramble to prop up the old Democrat who can’t remember his name who is running for president and establish the narrative of coronavirus as “Trump’s Katrina,” the corporate media failed to report that two more top terrorist leaders were reportedly eliminated.

The U.S. military has confirmed to Voice of America that one of terrorist organization al-Shabab’s top leaders was likely killed in a drone strike last month in Somalia.

“It is believed that indeed Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud, aka Bashir Qoorgaab, was killed” in a U.S. air strike Feb. 22, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) spokesman Col. Chris Karns told VOA. The strike occurred in the town of Saakow in Middle Jubba region.

Qoorgaab was one of the most battle-hardened al-Shabab commanders of the group’s Jabhat (military). Most recently he commanded three al-Shabab Jabhat units, two of which are operating in Kenya, including the notorious Jaysh Ayman unit in the area of Manda Bay, AFRICOM said.

Qoorgaab had a $5 million bounty on his head, the second highest al-Shabab bounty behind current leader Ahmed Diriye Abu Ubaidah, who has $6 million on his head.

AFRICOM has carried out 24 attacks in coordination with the government of Somalia against al-Shabab this year.

Meanwhile, a senior member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was reportedly killed Friday in Syria.

The Fars news agency said Farhad Dabirian was “martyred,” without giving details on the circumstances of his death.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Dabirian was close to Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon’s Hizbullah terrorist organization.

Last month, a top commander in Iran’s Quds Force who was close to its slain leader Qasem Soleimani was reported to have died in battle in Syria.

Asghar Pashapour, a senior member of the IRGC’s extraterritorial force, was killed in battle with Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo, reports in Iranian and Arabic media said.

