Unreported: Poland rocked by constitutional crisis over globalist coup; Populist uprising in Germany

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2024

What is going on in Europe? American media consumers haven’t a clue. A globalist coup of the kind conservatives say claimed the White House in 2021 has struck in freedom-loving Poland. And populist revolts are sweeping the continent against entrenched establishments.

Poland’s newly-selected Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a dedicated acolyte of Klaus Schwab globalism, ordered security personnel to storm the nation’s presidential palace, still occupied by conservative President Andrzej Duda, and take two elected ministers from the former Law and Justice (PiS) government to prison.

Mateusz Morawiecki, a populist who served as prime minister of Poland from 2017 to 2023, said: “For the first time since the dark days of totalitarian rule, we have political prisoners in Poland.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec, himself of Polish descent, provided a briefing on Steve Bannon’s War Room (see below).

The globalist coup in Warsaw, which has gone largely unreported, was carried out despite the fact that the two ministers, interior minister Mariusz Kamiński, and deputy interior minister Maciej Wąsik had been awarded presidential pardons. Tusk’s regime ruled the pardons for “abuse of power” were invalid.

“New globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk, alongside the new Marshal (Speaker) of the Sejm (Legislature) Szymon Hołownia, have moved swiftly to persecute members of the former, right-wing government in moves similar to the Biden pursuit of Donald Trump,” Jack Montgomery noted in a Jan. 10 analysis for The National Pulse.

Law enforcement “felt forced” to carry out Tusk’s order, Montgomery added. Though Kamiński and Wąsik holed up in the presidential palace under President Duda’s protection, officers entered when the Duda left to attend a meeting and dragged the duo to jail. Kamiński is now believed to be on a hunger strike.

“Poland is now in a full-blown constitutional crisis,” Montgomery noted.

In comments to The European Conservative, MP Arkadiusz Mularczyk slammed the European Union for its silence on the arrests, despite their vocal denunciation of eight years of conservative rule in Poland. “This system that Tusk is leading in Poland is a very similar political system to that of Russia and Belarus—political actions without the legal framework,” Mularczyk said.

Writing for The European Conservative, Thomas O’Reilly noted: “Tusk is a close ally of the EU, meaning that, regardless of his heavy-handed approach to his political opponents, Eurocrats rejoiced at his liberal coalition’s victory against the previous PiS government and continue to support rolling ‘rule of law’ lawfare targeted at conservatives across the country.

“Such concerns were nowhere to be found in most media coverage of the arrests in Warsaw as Politico, the mainline publication for EU elites, took a decidedly relaxed view of the Tusk crackdown, despite its own repeated warnings about ‘authoritarianism’ and ‘the rise of the far right’ in Poland and across Europe.”

While the Polish regime carries out its globalist marching orders, a populist uprising is afoot in other European nations, most notably neighboring Germany.

Nationwide rail strikes come as German farmers launched massive protests against the government’s planned cuts to fuel subsidies.

While legacy media focused on the uprising’s effect on commuters, it was left to independent media to feature a voice highlighting what is one of the largest protests in the country’s history:

