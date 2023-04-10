Unreported news in review: ‘Transgenderism is the most dangerous extremist movement’ in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2023

America’s fastest-growing religion? That would be “transgenderism,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in his Friday broadcast during which he explained that this is not good news for humankind:

“People who believe that they’re God tend to react very badly when told that they’re not,” he said.

Carlson pointed to the reaction following the slaughter of six people, including three children, at a Nashville Christian school carried out by a transgender individual.

In video taken on April 2 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota, the pastor says: “Leaders were looking for any excuse, valid or not, to crucify Jesus, and they found that reason… It’s baffling to me that someone’s existence can be so threatening that people decide they need to be controlled, that they need to have laws made against them or even worse, that the people that they find to be so threatening should die.”

So Audrey Hale, the Nashville shooter’s “very existence as a transgender person was so threatening to authorities that they killed her just as the Pharisees killed Jesus,” Carlson said.

“Her death had nothing to do with the fact she just murdered six people. That was the pastor’s sermon at St. Mark’s in Fargo. So it’s pretty clear that St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is no longer a Christian church. So what is it now? Well, it’s a transgenderist church, one of many.”

Converts to transgenderism, Carlson, continued, “abandon their old lives and embrace an entirely new one – their former identities no longer exist. They’re dead names. But here’s one big difference, transgenderists do not believe in the God of monotheism. They believe that they themselves are God with the power to control nature and if you think about it, this should be a concern because it’s a recipe for extremism. People who believe that they’re God tend to react very badly when told that they’re not. So if you’re running the government, and you wanted to prevent violence in your own country, you would be very concerned about the growth of a cult like this.”

Team Biden “is not concerned at all,” Carlson said. “In fact, it is cheering this cult on.”

Just days after the massacre of children in Nashville, White House press secretary proclaimed that transgenderists “fight back” and she approves.

“14 states have now banned gender-affirming health care, while some of these laws are currently blocked by courts,” Jean-Pierre said. “This is a dangerous, a dangerous attack… This is awful news, well let’s be very clear about that? LGBTQI+ kids are resilient, they are fierce, they fight back, they’re not going anywhere, and we have their back. This administration has their back.”

Carlson noted: “So this is coming on the heels just days after a massacre in which children were murdered, apparently in response to laws against capital and surgical castration of children. So the White House is not decrying that. The White House is endorsing it as clearly as it possibly could and that’s why no one from the Biden White House is visiting the grieving Christian families in Nashville. Instead, today, Kamala Harris went to Nashville to promote three Democratic Party legislators who led a riot at the state house, a riot designed to promote, yes, the cult of transgenderism.”

Carlson continued: “With the endorsement of the Biden administration, the terrorism that is the inevitable result of this belief system is accelerating. Police just arrested a man called William Whitworth, he’s a transgenderist that uses the name Lily in the state of Colorado, apparently had a kill list and a manifesto. He was planning to attack three schools and churches and apparently some talk show host, too. So it would be nice to see this manifesto or the kill list, but of course, you can’t see it because the authorities are, as they have in Nashville, hiding it. Now, why are they hiding it? Because they have to. When your religious views violate the unyielding laws of nature itself, you have no choice but to hide things. You have to. Deception is mandatory, and it will soon be reflected in the law.”

