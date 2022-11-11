Unreported: Money factor in the 2022 midterms overwhelmingly favored Left

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2022

A founding father of the American conservative movement said the Republican Party must turn around the huge advantage the Left has in fundraising.

“Conservatives with a bold, aggressive, entrepreneurial spirit — this is your moment, your opportunity — America needs your leadership,” Richard Viguerie wrote for The Conservative HQ on Thursday.

Online donations to the Republican Party unexpectedly dropped in the first half of 2022, according to a Politico analysis of campaign finance data. Other conservative causes and media have also noted a precipitous drop in contributions following the still unsettled 2020 election results.

“Online fundraising usually ramps up dramatically and predictably over the course of an election cycle. But campaign finance data show that in the first half of this year, the number of people giving federal contributions to Republican candidates and committees through WinRed — the GOP’s widely used donation processing platform — fell to around 913,000 down from roughly 956,000 contributors during the six months prior,” according to the report.

“By contrast, the number of donors giving to Democrats through ActBlue, their preferred online donor platform, has increased over the course of the 2022 election cycle, from about 1.9 million who gave through ActBlue to federal committees in the last six months of 2021 to 2.5 million in the first half of 2022.”

Leading up to and during the 2022 midterm cycle, Democrat candidates massively out-raised Republican candidates, Viguerie pointed out.

• Liberal nonprofits raised about 700% more money in the last 10+ years than conservative nonprofits ($21+ billion vs. $3-4 billion).

• Pro-abortion nonprofits raised 1,000% more money than pro-life nonprofits in recent years.

• Liberals have over 20,000 single-issue nonprofits vs. 1,000 to 2,000 conservative nonprofits.

• Liberal nonprofits have about 700% more donors than conservative nonprofits (20+ million vs. 3 to 4 million).

Meanwhile, Viguerie noted, “most Republican campaigns are controlled by consultants who appear to be significantly outmatched by those running the Left’s campaign operations, marketing, fundraising, etc.”

Democrats have “developed a big-picture strategy with the long game in mind. Their strategy included spending tens of millions of dollars to nominate the Republican candidates they wanted to run against. They selected candidates that would fit into their campaign strategy of: Democracy is on the Ballot and A Woman’s Right to Choose is on the Ballot,” Viguerie continued.

Conservatives and Republicans, Viguerie wrote, “need new leaders, mostly younger (under 40) who have a bold, aggressive, entrepreneurial spirit and want to play an important role in preserving liberty/freedom under God’s laws. There needs to be a major housecleaning at the national Republican committees, starting with Rhonda Romney McDaniel at the Republican National Committee, but also at the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee, the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Republican Governors Association Campaign Committee, as well as the cabal of content-free consultants who play a major role in making sure the Republican Party and Republican candidates avoid conservative issues.”

Republican leaders in the U.S. House and Senate “need to be replaced, including Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Mitch McConnell, John Thune,” Viguerie wrote. “Most national conservative leaders have low energy, while the Left’s leaders have so much energy, it seems that sometimes you can cut it with a knife.”

In his book “GO BIG”, Vigeurie lists some of the things conservatives need to do to dominate American politics and govern America:

• 20,000+ new national, state, and local single-issue organizations.

• 20 million grassroots donors regularly supporting conservative organizations.

• Dozens of mega donors investing billions of dollars into the conservative movement. The Left has many George Soros, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, and Mark Zuckerberg-types.

• Thousands of high-level professional direct marketers. Most nonprofit conservative marketers are not professional.

• Thousands of high-level professional development people to raise high-dollar donations. Most every national conservative organization either does not have a development department or is understaffed.

• Thousands of boat-rocking, principled conservative candidates to run in primaries challenging silent, ineffective, establishment Republicans for: Congress, state, and local offices.

• Thousands of new, single-issue Internet news sites that will communicate the truth to 100 million+ Americans.

• Hundreds and hundreds of for-profit businesses that will help conservative leaders, candidates, and organizations market themselves, raise small-dollar donations, raise major gifts, acquire legacy bequests, win elections, advise on media matters, consult on business issues, legal issues, etc. Ben Franklin said, “There’s no accounting for the amount of good a person can accomplish if they make a business out of it.”

Viguerie noted; “If you feel that conservatives/Republicans did not have a bad night on November 8th because Republicans narrowly won the House of Representatives and have a chance of having a majority in the Senate by 1 or 2 votes, let me remind you: Liberals control the commanding heights, including the leadership of every major institution in America (higher education, lower education, Big Media, Big Tech, Big Business, Wall Street, legal community, organized religion, nonprofit community, unions, military, FBI, CIA, IRS, Justice Department, State Department, etc.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish