Unreported: Majority of Arabs, including 79 percent of Saudis, support Trump peace plan

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2020

A new survey has found that President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan which endorses a pathway to normalized relations with Israel is widely supported by Arabs in countries that would be affected.

In the Zogby Research Services poll, 7 in 10 respondents in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan said they feel that normalized ties with Israel is coming despite what Palestinian leaders do to resist peace with the Jewish state.

“Such findings would have seemed preposterous 5 or 10 years ago,” said a report on the findings by Middle East analyst Joel Rosenberg’s All Arab News.

Rosenberg noted that Trump’s success in getting countries to sign on to normalization should be taken into account by voters next month.

“If Trump is re-elected, the path is open towards a Saudi-Israeli peace treaty that would become the biggest breakthrough in history, in part because Riyadh trusts Trump. If Biden wins, the path becomes more complicated because Biden has been so hostile in his statements towards the Saudis and because he is so distrusted in Riyadh, having been one of the architects of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal,” Rosenberg said.

The Zogby poll found that Saudi Arabia is warming to a deal as 79 percent of Saudis in the survey said they were receptive to the “normalization” of relations with Israel.

Rosenberg said the survey “is the most dramatic public evidence we’ve seen not only that the Saudi public is steadily warming towards peace with Israel, but that the much-criticized strategy of President Trump to advance Arab-Israeli peace, and an Arab-Israeli strategic alliance against Iran, is actually working.”

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Washington with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi Foreign Minister, and publicly encouraged the Kingdom to make peace with Israel.

“I raised how the Abraham Accords brokered by President Trump contribute greatly to our shared goals for regional peace and security,” Pompeo told reporters after his meeting with Prince Faisal. “They reflect a changing dynamic in the region, one in which countries rightly recognize the need for regional cooperation to counter Iranian influence and generate prosperity. We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalizing its relationships as well, and we want to thank them for the assistance they’ve had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far.”

Trump’s successes in the Middle East, news of which is not surprisingly ignored by U.S. media and suppressed by Big Tech, have included a peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Bahrain and Israel, the destruction of ISIS and the containment of Iran. And Trump has not started any new wars or increased American entanglements in the region.

Thomas Del Beccaro noted in an op-ed for The Epoch Times that Biden “has made it very clear he wants to do a deal with Iran. Any Biden-Iran deal would be the same as an Obama-Biden deal. A Biden deal would once again give Iran access to the money it needs to disrupt the Middle East and realize its dreams of becoming the predominant power in the Middle East.

“Stated plainly, few Middle Eastern countries want that to happen. Certainly, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain don’t. That is why they are making deals just prior to Trump’s re-election bid. They want nothing to do with a resurgent Iran. Oman doesn’t either and neither does Saudi Arabia.”

Del Beccaro added: “Without question, President Trump is the most successful foreign policy president since President Ronald Reagan. That record is on the ballot this November and many of the Middle East countries want us to know that and that they don’t want a Biden/Iran deal.”

