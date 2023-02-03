Unreported: Hens not laying eggs as unsavory elites eye U.S. food supply

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2023

A massive fire on Jan. 28 at one of the largest egg producers in the United States killed an estimated 100,000 hens.

The blaze at Hillendale Farms in Connecticut is one of several such fires that have killed millions of chickens around the country in recent years.

Other food production facilities in the U.S. have been devastated by disaster, from fires to planes crashing into their facilities, in recent years.

“All of this madness is unfolding against a backdrop of a very concentrated PR push from the government, mainstream media, and activists like Bill Gates, encouraging everyone to eat bugs, bake with cricket powder, and BBQ your lab-grown mystery ‘meat,’ ” Revolver News noted in a Feb. 2 analysis. “It’s starting to feel a little ‘plandemic-ish,’ to many folks.”

The Connecticut fire occurred as the price of eggs was skyrocketing due to so-called shortages.

Many farmers on social media are reporting that their hens simply stopped laying eggs. Rumors of “altered chicken feed” have hit the Internet.

Gates, the globalist billionaire who is the largest single owner of farmland in the U.S., also happens to be heavily invested in “chicken-free” egg alternatives, as WorldTribune.com reported on Jan. 24.

When beef prices began soaring, the quest for “Beyond Meat” and lab-grown “meats” was heavily pushed and funded by Gates.

Futurism noted: “Memphis Meats, a post-livestock meat producer, received a new $17 million donation from a slew of major American industrial powerhouses, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, and Cargill Inc, one of the largest agricultural corporations in the world. As of Aug. 23, Memphis Meat has raised a total surpassing $22 million.”

The govt has only been on a holy war against meat and cow burps. This is all planned and intentional. For some reason, they want to make food more expensive. pic.twitter.com/hIabqWvd0k — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 2, 2023

Revolver News pointed out that “equally as concerning as Gates involvement in ‘food,’ is another unsavory character who has their roots planted very deeply into our nation’s food supply.”

That would be BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

A Twitter user whose name is “Jeff” and who uses the handle @bahamamills, did some digging and discovered that BlackRock is knee-deep in the U.S. food supply with investments in Tyson and Tractor Supply.

BlackRock CEO Laurence D. Fink, by the way, was just added to the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum.

Tyson and Tractor Supply are two companies which play a large role in harvesting and supplying feed to U.S. farmers.

Twitter users pointed out that Tractor Supply sells a feed brand called “Producer’s Pride,” which many contend has been “altered” to stop hens from laying eggs.

Let’s hope this isn’t true. But anything is possible these days. pic.twitter.com/T1pxiW5rw8 — KeriA (@KeriA1776again) January 22, 2023

One of the few in Big Media to address what is happening with the egg shortage and disasters at America’s food facilities, Fox News Tucker Carlson kicked it into overdrive with this recent monologue on the food crisis. He calls what’s happening a matter of “national survival.”

