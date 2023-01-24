Decade before current egg shortage, Bill Gates invested in plant-based eggs

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2023

Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates wants to take the chicken out of the equation.

According to Consumer Price Index, egg prices have spiked 66% percent since last year due in large part to 41 million egg-laying hens dying from the avian flu.

In 2013, Gates invested in a high-tech food lab at Hampton Creek Foods in San Francisco which creates a chicken-less egg substitute.

Gates said he made the investment because he believes Earth can’t sustain the current rate of growth in animal-based foods for much longer.

In 2000, the global demand for eggs was about 14 million tons, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. By 2030, that’s expected to climb to 38 million tons.

“Raising meat takes a great deal of land and water and has a substantial environmental impact,” Gates noted in 2013. “Put simply, there’s no way to produce enough meat for 9 billion people.”

Hampton Creek has since been renamed Eat Just and now also sells plant based meats under the brand name Beyond Meat.

The chicken-less egg is made from bits of ground-up peas, sorghum and a few other ingredients.

For those who like a steak-and-eggs breakfast, Gates suggests the chicken-less egg along with synthetic, lab-grown meat.

Invested in Impossible Foods, Memphis Meats & Beyond Meats, Bill Gates advocates replacing beef with fake meat. Gates said that people must learn to like fake meat! If that doesn’t work – if behaviors don´t change – appropriate regulations should be put in place… pic.twitter.com/cneLeDs39f — Alan Watson (@DietHeartNews) January 28, 2022

Rich countries should only eat synthetic beef, says Bill Gates https://t.co/MQOGSbareN — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 16, 2021

