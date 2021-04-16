Unreported: Heartbreaking story of the 12-year-old girl whose parents signed her up for Covid vaccine trial

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2021

Covid vaccine trials have begun on children.

A “Real Talk” video posted to social media chronicles the story of 12-year-old Maddie “and the horrors she has endured and continues to endure following her inoculation.”

Trials are being conducted on children ages 6 months to 12 years and, as noted in the video, “thousands of parents are signing up their kids.”

A family member said that Maddie was hospitalized after a severe adverse reaction to the experimental vaccination. The family member said the girl is paralyzed from the waist down.

The video says the girl has been told that her reaction is “all in her head” and that those who have reported on her situation have been accused of being “anti-vaccers.”

