Unreported: Giuliani’s response to corporate media storm following $148 million defamation verdict

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2023

Former crime-busting New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani endured worldwide media humiliation on Dec. 15, following the verdict against him for defaming two Georgia election workers. Virtually all network and wire service reports failed to quote Giuliani or cite his version of events. Only Greg Kelly at Newsmax gave him the benefit of the doubt.

A video and excerpts from Giuliani’s interview appears below.

An eight-person jury ruled that Giuliani must pay $148 million in damages to mother and daughter plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss after a federal judge found him liable for defaming them. Giuliani had said that Freeman and Moss engaged in a fake ballot processing scheme while they worked as election workers in Fulton County in 2020.

“You got any money you can loan me, Greg?” Giuliani quipped in an interview with Kelly on Friday.

“How can you not be so sad for the country? Here I am in the District of Columbia. The first time I came here, I had goosebumps. I’m gonna leave here thinking that this District of Columbia court is a fascist court,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani accused District Court Judge Beryl Howell, who oversaw the case, of being biased against him. “When she was assigned to the case, I knew we were dead. I didn’t realize we were that dead.”

Following are excerpts from Giuliani’s comments to Kelly:

Do you realize that I never got a chance to put a single bit of evidence in defense? The jurors never got to see those videos. We never looked at what happened at the Arena. The jurors never saw a single defense from Giuliani. So I don’t blame the jury. …

The amount of money reflected the absurdity of the way the judge conducted the trial. Also the lawyers here were Biden lawyers. These women could not have afforded these lawyers. Is it a coincidence that he chief lawyer worked for Hunter Biden and represented the crooked Busisma?

Who’s the guy that revealed that? Who? Me. Why do you think they are coming after me? Because if it wasn’t for me nobody would know about Joe Biden.

[Asked to comment about the two election workers, Giuliani refused to criticize them.] This is way beyond them. Trials like this do not happen in a country that is ruled by law. Trials like this happen in a country that’s ruled by a regime. … This is not the only desecration of justice in this regime. It is one of many. And it has to stop. It has to stop. …

From the day I first revealed his criminality, and they wrote letters to the press saying to keep me off the press, they have been very well aware of the fact that I am … one of their most effective protagonists. After all if it were not for me, … the hard drive would never have come out. Because Barr and Wray were ready to hide it forever. …

If they can do this to me they can do it to everyone and I know that because it is hard to get cooperation. They are trying to shut me up as if we were in Nazi Germany.

