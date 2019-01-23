Unreported: BLEXIT, the latest Democrat Party nightmare

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2019

A diverse group of Americans, many wearing the red MAGA hat so reviled by the Left, packed the Globe Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 20 for the first major BLEXIT gathering.

What is BLEXIT?

It is a movement started by conservative activist Candace Owens which aims to “free” black people from the Democratic Party.

“We’ve figured out that the Left is lying to us,” Owens told the Globe Theatre crowd. “We’ve figured out that liberals are lying to us. We have figured out that they are using us to secure votes and to keep themselves in power and to keep themselves rich, right? Minorities have been used in this country and all of that changes today.”

Owens continued: “I want a piece of the American dream, too. That’s what we deserve for being in this country. It is not racism that is keeping us out of the American dream. It’s the lies that we’ve been told that is keeping us out of the American dream. It is us marrying ourselves to a party that doesn’t care about us and is keeping us out of the American dream.”

The event also included speeches by conservative mainstays Ann Coulter, Charlie Kirk, Lary Elder and David Harris Jr.

Breitbart News reported that “The line outside the Blexit event was diverse indeed. There were high school students from Los Angeles; Carlos, a first generation Mexican who drove nine hours from Tucson, Arizona, Pacific Islanders for Trump, Arizona; Chris, 31, a project manager at a tech startup who flew down from Oakland; and Verdell, 73, who lives 20 minutes outside of San Fransisco.”

“The conservative movement is way more diverse than the mainstream media would have people believe,” Ivan, 36, from Orange County, said, adding that his parents immigrated from Nicaragua. “As a minority, I wanted to be here to support the values this country was founded on. I’m here to stand with BLEXIT and against the Left.”

“I’m drawn to places where President Trump is supported,” Verdell told Breitbart. I’m here because BLEXIT is about getting more and more black Americans to realize why and how Democrats are hurting their future.”

Verdell said she was a Democrat her whole life and voted for President Barack Obama twice, but walked away from the Democratic Party in 2015.

“I was inspired by Trump’s goodness,” she said. “I felt God’s spirit when he spoke about Americans being hurt by Democrat policies and killed by people who don’t belong in this country. He was for Americans of all races. He was funny. I loved the idea that he couldn’t be bought.”

“I truly believe that the black and Latino community is going to save America,” Owens told the crowd.

“I grew up in low-income housing, despite what the media tells you. They’re now trying to paint me as some rich white girl from Connecticut. The very first time I had sort of stepped out of my family life, growing up in a home with an exterminator and roaches and me and my two sisters sharing a little room, was my first playdate with a young white girl with blue eyes,” Owens said. “I went to her house and I was shocked. I was shocked at how big her house was. She had this beautiful Victorian home that was in the woods and she had a nanny and everything was so in place and it was beautiful. I was five-years-old and I just remember thinking ‘Wow. Are there really people that live like that? How is it possible that my family lives so differently from that?’ ”

