Unreported: 2020 election fraud update

March 4, 2021

[Only WorldTribune, Epoch Times, Gateway Pundit, and One America News, continue to report on the evidence of strategic election and voting data fraud.]

On Feb. 28, the Daily Caller ran a headline that sounded like it had come from CNN: Trump Repeats False Claims That 2020 Election Was ‘Rigged’ During CPAC Speech.

Other major conservative newspapers, networks and news sites have also dropped their editorial support for the tens of millions of Americans who agree with former President Donald Trump that the evidence of election and voting data fraud in battleground states urgently needs to be investigated to restore national and international confidence in the American system of governance.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that Georgia “still hasn’t come up with over 400,000 legally required chain of custody documents for predominantly Joe Biden ballots in the 2020 election.”

Biden reportedly won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.

The Georgia Star News provided an update on the absentee ballot situation in the state:

Four months after the November 3, 2020 presidential election, state and county officials in Georgia have failed to produce chain of custody documents for an estimated 404,691 vote by mail absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes and subsequently delivered to county registrars for counting. As of March 3, only 56 of Georgia’s 159 counties have provided ballot transfer form data to The Georgia Star News. The number of absentee by mail ballots delivered to registrars in those 56 counties total only 195,309, or 32.5 percent, of the estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes and delivered to county registrars and counted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. In other words, there is no chain of custody for 67.5 percent – an estimated 404,691 – of the estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes and delivered to county registrars and counted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The 2020 presidential election outcome in Georgia was decided by fewer than 12,000 votes – about three percent of the 404,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes and delivered to county registrars where they were counted.

Meanwhile, attorney Sidney Powell took to Telegram to shoot down rumors from the Left that pattern recognition specialist Jovan Pulitzer was “fired” from her election investigation team.

Powell wrote: “Addressing a rumor that I understand is going around regarding Jovan Pulitzer. Our team (Sidney, Mike, the bad news bears, and myself) know Jovan and think he’s terrific. We expect our paths are going to continue to cross for a long time. But he was never part of ‘our team’ and we certainly never ‘fired him’: any rumors to the contrary are not just incorrect, they are gibberish. By the way, he would be the first to say that he was never part of our team, that he always has maintained his independence so that he could be strictly about the analysis and not about anything else. I think Jovan is terrific and a genius of sorts.”

After denouncing the Supreme Court’s action this week on her own petitions, she also reposted the following assessment Patrick Byrne.

On Nov. 14, 2020, the former Overstock.com CEO, who did not vote for former President Donald Trump, discussed his intensive review of the security of the U.S. election infrastructure which continued through late January:

“I first began looking at it thinking, ‘Where is the vulnerability? At what weak spot might it be attacked?’ It turns out that the answer is, ‘Everywhere. Just… everywhere. The whole system is a soup of vulnerabilities. An 8th grader could hack this shit.’

“And yes, I know that the esteemed Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs (a lawyer) has come out and said that this was the most secure election in U.S. history. Krebs is either an idiot or he is lying, and if he is lying it is either out of embarrassment at what he let happen or he is captured. I openly challenge him to appear on any news show he chooses to debate the subject with me. I don’t care if it is with Rachel Maddow refereeing: in four minutes there will be nothing left of the fool’s credibility but a greasy spot. Put differently, HBO was correct.”

