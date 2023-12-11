Unredacted: The who’s who in the Hunter Biden indictments

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2023

The Marco Polo group, which has compiled an online database of Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell, unredacted the (redacted by the DOJ) identities of the players in the first son’s indictment.

In a Dec. 11 Substack.com post, Marco Polo reveals that, in the indictment handed down last week, “David Weiss & his limited hangout artists (Leo Wise & Derek Hines) obfuscated the true identities of many people & entities. Marco Polo detests such obfuscation; therefore, we have provided — for the first time anywhere in the world — a rundown of these people & identities.”

The rundown:

• “multi-national law firm” = Boies Schiller Flexner, LLP

• “Business Associate 1” = Rob Walker

• “G.P.” = Gabriel POPOVICIU

• “Business Associate 2” = James GILLIAR

• “the Chairman” = YE Jianming

• “Business Associate 3” = James Biden

• “Business Associate 4” = Eric Schwerin

• “Global” = Eudora Global

• “Trial Attorney” = Jeff Cooper

• “Personal Friend” = P. Kevin Morris

• “a publishing house” = Simon & Schuster, Inc.

• “his wife[]” = Melissa COHEN

• “the Chinese private equity fund” = BHR

• “payroll service” = ADP

• “D.C. Accountant” = Bill Morgan (RIP)

• “Business Associate 5” = Devon Archer

• “ABC” – RSB, LLC

• “Person 1” – Lunden Roberts

• “ex-wife” = Kathleen Buhle

• “Personal Assistant 1” = Joan Peugh Mayer

• “C.A. Accountants” = Edward White & Co., LLP

• “Personal Assistant 2” = Katie Dodge

• “Person 2” – Hallie Olivere Biden

• “Person 3” – Liz Olivere Secundy

• “Person 4” – Erin Straughter

• “Person 5” = ?

• “the Defendant’s attorney” – George Mesires

• “P.H.” – HO Patrick

• “his then-girlfriend” = Zoe Kestan (who was not exactly a girlfriend)

• “an exotic dancer” = @Michelle-Miller-212

• “a sex club” = Snctm

• “an exotic dancer” = Alesandra Welborn

• “the Defendant’s agent” = Laura Nolan

• “an exotic dancer” = @Delia-Tolentino

The only one with a question mark is “Person 5” because, Marco Polo noted, “the description which the feds provided was extremely scant.”

The Identities in the Biden Indictment – The feds unsurprisingly redacted Joey’s brother & other would-be felons involved with the disgraced “First Son.”https://t.co/k2UJaQ27SThttps://t.co/ppiWnu6ru2 https://t.co/IdocklB0Rw pic.twitter.com/3Oz9sT3TWz — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) December 11, 2023

