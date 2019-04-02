‘Unplanned’ star challenges Alyssa Milano’s ‘loud voice’ calling for boycott of Georgia

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2019

Alyssa Milano and other Hollywood leftists calling for a boycott of Georgia over its proposed fetal heartbeat bill are more concerned with “tax incentives” than the “sanctity of human life,” the star of the new pro-life film “Unplanned” charged.

Ashley Bratcher, in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, noted that several Hollywood figures are threatening Georgia with boycotts following the state’s legislative moves to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Milano spearheaded a campaign – with the support of Judd Apatow, Lena Dunham, Ashley Judd, Eva Longoria, Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde, and Ariel Winter – to pull film, television, and other entertainment production business from Georgia in response to the state’s Heartbeat Bill.

Bratcher stated, “As you know, Alyssa Milano has this very loud voice in Hollywood, and she’s very outspoken about where she stands on women’s reproductive rights, and she called for the film industry to boycott Georgia. Well, I happen to be a proud Georgian who is pro-life, and I support this Heartbeat Bill. … What was really kind of disturbing to me in [Alyssa Milano’s] letter was that it was really more concerned with tax incentives than it was with the sanctity of human life. I just felt like it was kind of self-motivated.”

Bratcher portrays Abby Johnson in the film, which made $6.1 million from 1,059 theaters in its opening weekend, doubling industry forecasts.

Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director, became pro-life after participating in an ultrasound-guided abortion. Johnson said of the abortion, “I saw a 13-week old fight and struggle for his life against the abortion instruments. And I knew then that there was life in the womb, and that there was humanity in the womb, and if those two things were true, then I was on the wrong side of this debate.”

Bratcher said, “I was completely floored. I realized, for the first time, that I had been blinded – that I had believed – the excellent campaign that Planned Parenthood has done in making us believe it’s just a clump of cells, and that is just not the case. [Abby Johnson’s] testimony completely converted me. All I had to do was hear her describe it, because I had no idea what an abortion procedure actually entails.”

Bratcher described the importance of Unplanned.

“For the first time, America has to come face-to-face with the victim, here,” declared Bratcher. “You have to look that baby in the face as it’s being aborted. And the only other thing that’s ever done anything like this was a movie a long time ago called Silent Screen, and it was when ultrasound came about, and it showed an ultrasound-guided abortion, which is what Abby saw, and people are terrified to look at that, but we need to face it as a society. And if we don’t – if we turn a blind eye – that’s regression. … To move forward, we have to come face-to-face with this.”

Meanwhile, fans of Unplanned, for a time, couldn’t go to Twitter and follow the movie’s page over the weekend, because of a site “error,” according to company higher-ups, Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted.

“I think it’s outrageous,” Bratcher said on Fox News about the Twitter flap. “I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life. I think it’s incredibly suspicious given that we were suspended, then reinstated, then we lost followers, then we have people saying they can’t follow, then my own account was unfollowed from the movie. I couldn’t even follow my own movie.”

Chumley noted that “it wasn’t just the Twitter flap. It was that Unplanned was given an R-rating — at a time in American culture when cussing and sexual coupling only merits PG or PG-13. It was that ‘Unplanned’ was refused advertising space on Lifetime, the Hallmark Channel, HGTV and numerous other cable networks, as if the film were too tawdry to promote. It was all that, then the Twitter suspension.”

And over a movie “that’s really, at root, about love and hope and redemption,” Chumley wrote.

“It’s easy to look at what happened with Unplanned as just one more example of social media free speech failure, or as one more instance of liberal-conservative bickering over politics. But the larger theme is this: America’s drift of moral compass has been ongoing for decades, and traditionalists are losing,” Chumley wrote.

“Just a few short years ago, a story about the shunning of Unplanned would’ve shocked. Now, it’s expected. Censorship’s almost a yawner. The controversy over Unplanned is nearly an eye-roller. Now, it’s just one of a collection of stories about conservatives being censored, Christian speech being stifled, traditional viewpoints being shuttered, stories of morality and faith-based virtues being suppressed and quelled. Therein, for those care about America’s moral direction, lies the danger. Sleeping in the face of the enemy doesn’t win the war.

“And mark these words: The clamp of conservative, biblical and traditional views will only get worse, unless more of those with discernment become willing to take the abuse and suffer the attacks that come from fighting an intolerant and secular left.”

