Unlike media narrative, Epstein documents exonerate Trump and implicate his accusers

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2024

As legacy media scrambled to tie Donald Trump to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the trove of Epstein documents that were unsealed on Wednesday night confirm that Trump never visited Epstein’s home or private island and had no contact with underage girls in Epstein’s orbit.

The 90 names revealed on Wednesday were part of unsealed court filings sought in a five-year legal fight waged by the Miami Herald to release information within alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, which was settled in 2017.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Now we know: This means everything from 2015 [until] now has been the pedo elites who were on the Epstein list trying to stop the one man who wasn’t. It’s been the patriots vs the pedo ring all along.”

On page 112 of document 1320-12 of the files unsealed on Wednesday, during the examination of witness Johanna Sjoberg by Laura Menninger, Sjoberg was asked by Menninger if Trump had ever engaged “in sexual contact” with her.

“No,” Sjoberg replied.

In documents from the same case, released in 2019, Menninger asked Giuffre about her previous interactions with journalist Sharon Churcher.

Churcher had previously covered the Epstein case and was subpoenaed for defamation allegations surrounding some of her reports. Menninger asked Giuffre if any stories published by Churcher had included inacuracies about Trump.

When given the text of Churcher’s reports about Trump, Giuffre placed a mark indicating something was wrong with a passage that read, “He didn’t partake in any sex with any of us but he flirted with me. He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, ‘you’ve got the life.’ ”

Giuffre told Menninger, “He didn’t partake in any sex with us, and but it’s not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me.”

“Then the next sentence is, ‘He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, ‘you’ve got the life.’ I never said that to [Churcher],” Giuffre continued.

In a screenshot posted by Jack Posobiec, Menninger asked Giuffre if she had ever seen Trump together with Epstein.

“Have you ever been in Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s presence with one another?” Menninger asked.

“No,” Giuffre replied.

Giuffre said that she could not remember seeing Trump at Epstein’s island or home, in New Mexico, or New York.

Trump in 2012 had called for the death penalty for pedophiles.

Got to do something about these missing chidlren grabbed by the perverts. Too many incidents — fast trial, death penalty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

BREAKING: EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS CONFIRM DONALD TRUMP DID NOT VISIT JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S HOMES OR EPSTEIN ISLAND pic.twitter.com/pBziolxjGB — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 4, 2024

Just a reminder that Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 1999 for harassing a young girl pic.twitter.com/UFKyvvY91I — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) July 8, 2019

Other high-profile names in the unsealed documents include:

Bill Clinton: The former president was one of the most prominent figures in the documents, with his name mentioned 73 times. He was not accused of any wrongdoing, but one of the accusers, Johanna Sjoberg, testified that Epstein told her the former president “likes them young” when referring to girls.

As the documents were being made public on Jan. 3, Clinton was seen strolling through a small town in Mexico . He was spotted at the main square of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, alongside other tourists.

Prince Andrew: In the documents, accusers directly accuse Andrew of several instances of sexual abuse. In the most severe accusations, an accuser known as “Jane Doe #3” alleges she was forced to have sex with the British royal while she was underage, including in one instance as part of an underage orgy.

Thomas Pritzker: The billionaire Hyatt Hotels executive chairman identified in the documents was allegedly involved in sexual activities with an Epstein victim. The victim is asked: “How many times have you had sex with Tom Pritzker?” She responds: “I believe I was with Tom once.” The Pritzker family, which includes at least 11 billionaires, has several notable members including Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Harvard Board Chair, Penny Pritzker, who was named as Team Biden’s representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

Alan Dershowitz: The Harvard Law professor was one of the people most named in the documents, with his name coming up 137 times. According to one of the victims, Epstein forced the underage girl to have sexual relations with Dershowitz numerous times. Dershowitz vehemently denied any wrongdoing and claimed the release of further documents would vindicate him.

Stephen Hawking: The renowned astrophysicist was named ambiguously in the documents, based on an email from Epstein to now-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, in which he offered a reward for anyone who could disprove that Hawking participated in an “underage orgy.” “You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy,” he wrote.

Michael Jackson: While Jackson was not directly implicated in any sexual abuse, a witness said she saw the pop star at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence. Though she met him while she was with Epstein, she said she did not give Jackson a massage.

Trump back in 2015: “[Bill Clinton] has a lot of problems coming up with the famous island, with Jeffrey Epstein.” pic.twitter.com/QzE43YYMcN — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 2, 2024

