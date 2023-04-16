United Nations wants to decriminalize sex between adults and minors

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 16, 2023

The United Nations has, below the radar, issued a report which encourages UN member nations to decriminalize sex between minors and adults.

The report, titled “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty,” states: “With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner. Enforcement may not be linked to the sex/gender of participants or age of consent to marriage.”

The report continues: “Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.”

Writing for LiveAction on Friday, Cassy Fiano-Chesser noted: “Minors, of course, cannot truly consent to sex with an adult — something these so-called experts should know. The report also calls for all criminal laws relating to sex work to be abolished, which could easily serve to aid traffickers, pimps, and abusers. In turn, this serves the abortion industry as well, which has aided traffickers and abusers by failing to report suspected abuse and returning victims to their abusers after their abortions. Decriminalizing sex work, sex crimes against minors, and abortion would only serve to doubly suit traffickers and abusers, who are known to use abortion as a means to cover up their crimes.”

The United Nations report is calling for all forms of drug use and sexual activity to be decriminalized globally.

Written by the International Committee of Jurists (ICJ), UNAIDS and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the report was released with the goal of guiding “the application of international human rights law to criminal law.” The report calls for offenses related to “sex, drug use, HIV, sexual and reproductive health, homelessness and poverty” to be decriminalized.

The United Nations experts say that criminalizing offenses related to these issues constitutes an attack on human rights.

“Criminal law is among the harshest of tools at the disposal of the State to exert control over individuals… as such, it ought to be a measure of last resort however, globally, there has been a growing trend towards overcriminalization,” Ian Seiderman, Law and Policy Director at ICJ, said in the UN’s press release. “We must acknowledge that these laws not only violate human rights, but the fundamental principles of criminal law themselves.”

Critics say the report is even more disturbing given the UN’s history with sex between adults and minors.

In 2017, The Gateway Pundit reported that UN Peace Keepers in Haiti were accused of exchanging sex with children for cookies and snacks.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish