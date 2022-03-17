Uniparty members passionate about securing Ukraine, less concerned about ‘intentional’ invasion of U.S.

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2022

When it comes to securing the border — Ukraine’s that is — there is great unity between Democrats and Republicans.

Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and Democrat Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut are so focused on the Ukraine-Russia conflict that they took a trip last weekend to Poland and have since argued for greater U.S. involvement.

Nearly 60 Republicans and Democrats in the Problem Solvers Caucus are urging for more U.S. air defense support for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden announced an additional $1 billion in U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, thousands of illegals pour across the U.S. southern border on a daily basis and the so-called “problem solvers” and other Swamp inhabitants do nothing.

“In January of this year, more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. interior — a foreign population more than twice the size of Princeton, New Jersey; nearly twice the size of Lexington, Massachusetts; and more than six times the size of Jackson, Wyoming,” Breitbart’s John Binder noted in a March 16 report.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reported that interior immigration enforcement has been drastically gutted by Team Biden over the last year.

That lack of enforcement opens the border to the millions of illegals set to arrive this year, according to Steven Kopits with Princeton Policy Advisors.

“We are still on track for 2.1 million apprehensions at the border, which would represent both a fiscal year and calendar year record,” Kopits wrote in his monthly analysis of border apprehensions which showed that nearly 160,000 border crossers were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in February.

Mark Morgan, the former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner who is now a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, called the illegal immigration levels “all intentional.”

“The Biden administration wants these historic numbers because they see a perceived political benefit in them,” Morgan said. “Meanwhile, our communities are suffering from this crisis. It’s time for Congress to hold this administration accountable.”

