‘Unhinged’ — Special Edition: After failed Mueller narrative, the Left goes for broke

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2019

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Today’s edition of WorldTribune.com focuses on what has been a pivotal week in the U.S. political landscape.]

“White nationalism” and “white supremacy” have replaced “collusion” for those on the Left intent on bringing down President Donald Trump, analysts and pundits said.

“It’s radical leftists. Potentially deadly and dangerous, violent leftist revolutionaries are scaring the hell out of Democrats who previous to this season have not expressed this degree of radicalism,” radio host Rush Limbaugh said on Aug. 8.

“Now, what that means is, in addition to many other things, they are all losing whatever authenticity they had. They have become an echo chamber, and they are all beginning to sound alike, and there’s now a contest among these people on the Left to see who can satisfy this crazed, leftist revolutionary gang the best and the fastest and the soonest.

“I’m just telling you, in politics, when you start sacrificing your authenticity — for whatever reason — you’re toast, because people pick up on that, the fact that you’re authentic or not. Hillary Clinton was not authentic. Everybody knew she wasn’t authentic. Bill Clinton was seen as authentic. So was Barack Hussein O. Trump, in spades, is seen as authentic, and these people are sacrificing it,” Limbaugh said.

Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, all Democratic presidential candidates, have slapped the “white supremacist” label on Trump in recent days.

Joe Biden, asked by reporters on Aug. 8 whether he thinks Trump is a white supremacist, said: “I believe everything the president says and has done encourages white supremacists, and I’m not sure there’s much of a distinction. As a matter of fact, it may be even worse.”

Many on the Left continue to parrot the lie that has long been debunked that Trump had called white supremacists in the Charlottesville incident “very fine people.”

In remarks at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 8, Biden repeated the lie: “Charlottesville — that hate and that venom that we saw, and then the president saying, when asked about the groups … as well as the young woman, when she was killed, he said there were very fine people in both groups. Very fine people. No president, sitting president has ever said something like that. And the only thing that’s happened is it’s gotten worse.”

Trump specifically said, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

Breitbart News confronted Biden in Iowa on the lie the former vice president continues to perpetrate.

Breitbart News: Mr. Vice President, are you aware that you’re misquoting Donald Trump in Charlottesville, he never called neo-Nazis “very fine people”?

Joe Biden: No, he called all those folks who walked out of that — they were neo-Nazis. Shouting hate, their veins bulging.

Breitbart News: But he said specifically that he was condemning them.

Joe Biden: Not specifically.

Breitbart News: He said —

Joe Biden: No, he did not. He said, he walked out, and he said — let’s get this straight. He said there were “very fine people” in both groups. They’re chanting antisemitic slogans, carrying flags.

Others who have refuted the “very fine people” claim include CNN contributor Steve Cortes and Dilbert creator Scott Adams, Breitbart News noted.

CNN’s Jake Tapper has admitted that Trump did not say that, “but the network continues to quote Trump as if he did,” Breitbart News noted.

Limbaugh noted that “it’s important to remember” that those on the Left “lie to each other and they believe their lies. Like in 2016, they all believed that Hillary was gonna win in a landslide. They believed their polls. They believe the bull that they tell each other. So the conventional wisdom among leftists is that everybody hates Trump, and that they are succeeding in causing people to abandon Trump. This stuff — this white supremacy, this white nationalism — has replaced Russian collusion, folks. That’s now gone. That bombed out.

“There was never anything to it in the first place. But you know why it’s gone? Because with white supremacy and white nationalism, you don’t need any evidence, and you don’t need a special counsel, and you don’t need an investigation. You just need a whole bunch of making the allegation. And then you need your sycophantic media amplifying it all. You don’t need two years and a bunch of leaks from a bunch of invisible intel community people to the New York Times claiming Trump colluded with Russia and all that.

“You don’t need a fake dossier that can’t be verified. You just need a bunch of people saying it. So white supremacy and white nationalism has replaced collusion in the ongoing effort to dislodge and get rid of Trump. In the process, these people have convinced themselves that they’re succeeding. They have convinced themselves that people hate Trump. This is why Trump goes to El Paso and Dayton yesterday. You don’t get factual stories about how much love there was for Trump.”

;





Republican strategist John Feehery said in an interview with The Washington Times that Democrats “look desperate” by labeling Trump a white supremacist.

“They are making these accusations because they make their base happy and because they believe that, short of impeachment, the only way they beat Trump is making him so toxic that suburban voters won’t vote for him,” Feehery said. “I think they have gone way overboard because they aren’t just attacking Trump; they are attacking everybody who voted for him.”

Alveda King, a niece of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and a Trump supporter, said that “President Trump is not a racist. He’s not a white supremacist. I’d like to ask anyone who calls him that, have they ever met one?”

King, who survived the bombing of her family’s home by white supremacists, said most liberals accusing the president of racial intolerance cannot claim the moral high ground.

“Everyone who’s calling President Trump a racist and white supremacist, most of them support killing in a very brutal way, called abortion,” she said. “They’re using that word ‘moral,’ but they’re doing some of the most immoral deeds that America and humankind can ever see. … So I really just don’t buy into this racist banter and this race-baiting.”

The Left and their corporate media friends also have their knives out for anyone who dares to shoot down their narrative.

After Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week called white supremacy a “hoax” and said “it is actually not a real problem in America,” leftists called for advertisers to boycott his program.

Related: Soros matters: Network of corporate boardrooms pulled advertising from Tucker Carlson, March 21, 2019

Carlson said on Aug. 7:

“The left is now telling you and demanding that you believe that anyone who supports Donald Trump is a white supremacist and must be destroyed.

Now, they are telling you that for political reasons. This is election season, obviously, and they want more political power. But there are other reasons too that they are saying this. Ever wonder why rich people seem the most hysterical on the subject?

Ever notice that it is the highest-paid people on television who are the most determined to convince you that white supremacy is America’s biggest problem? Why is that? Simple. Every minute you’re angry about race is a minute you’re not thinking about class, which of course is the real divide in this country.

Working class people of all colors have a lot more in common, infinitely more in common with each other than they do with some overpaid MSNBC anchor. And if you’re allowed to think about that for long enough, you might start to get unauthorized ideas about economics, and that would be disruptive to a very lucrative status quo.

So, they whip you into a frenzy of racial fear so that it never enters your mind. It’s a diversion. Everyone else hates each other, they get to keep their money. Pretty tricky. Unfortunately, it’s also destroying the country.

This is the path to civil war, obviously.

So, we want to take a second to pass on a sincere message to official Washington, and particularly to our colleagues on the other cable news channels, and it’s this: please, for the sake of the nation, calm down.

This is a time of frustration and it’s ta time of change. It’s a hard time for America. But this country is not on the brink of genocide. It’s not even close to that. This is not a white supremacist country, plotting the slaughter of its own people.”

Trump said following the shootings in El Paso and Dayton: “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

Hollywood would beg to differ. Observers on social media see hate pouring from Tinseltown elites practically 24/7.

Bette Midler tweeted: “REMEMBER WHEN #DonaldTrump SAID HE COULD SHOOT SOMEONE ON FIFTH AVENUE AND GET AWAY WITH IT? WELL, HE DIDN’T SHOOT SOMEONE HIMSELF, BUT HE INCITED OTHERS TO DO HIS DIRTY WORK FOR HIM, AS HE HAS DONE HIS WHOLE LIFE.”

Midler was referencing a remark Trump made during a 2016 rally at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. “While many said it was a poor choice of words, it was not a call to violence, as Trump’s critics — such as Midler — seem to suggest. Rather, Trump was making a quip about the loyalty of his base,” Breitbart News noted.

Rob Reiner regurgitated the “very fine people” lie, tweeting: “Another mass shooting. Another White Nationalist. There are not “fine people on both sides”. The President of the United States bears responsibility.”

Reiner said in a second tweet: “After the mass slaughter in El Paso in the name of White Supremacy, Donald Trump continues to incite violence with his refusal to end his racist campaign. The President of the United States has no soul. We are staring into the face of evil.” TBS host Samantha Bee took it a step further and essentially compared Trump to the gunman.

TBS host Samantha Bee said: “As far as we know, the El Paso shooter wasn’t mentally ill at all. Being a racist monster isn’t a mental illness. In fact, you can be one and be a ‘very stable genius.’ ”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments