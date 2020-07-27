Unelected, unaccountable medical bureaucrats crippled America, failed to stop virus

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2020

A new study by the Lancet stated the obvious: that coronavirus lockdowns ordered by politicians on the recommendations of unelected medical “experts” have not worked.

The study, using data for 50 countries and their various government health authorities, such as the the U.S.’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that “government actions such as border closures, full lockdowns, and a high rate of COVID-19 testing were not associated with statistically significant reductions in the number of critical cases or overall mortality.”

“That conclusion is stiff push back to the prevailing policies in the U.S. and Europe,” Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough noted. “It would seem to be vindication of Sweden’s policy response to COVID-19 infections: no shutdowns and no widespread testing. After suffering a peak in deaths this spring, Sweden’s daily death count in mid-July has plunged to the single digits.”

America is being “stifled,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on July 25. “And what’s perhaps the saddest about this reality is the stifling has come not by law, not by ordinance, not by duly passed legislation by duly elected officials — but by the whims and wishes of unelected, largely unaccountable medical bureaucrats.”

Anthony Fauci “is not an elected representative,” Chumley noted. “Bill Gates is not a voter-picked leader of the nation. Deborah Birx is not a chosen-by-the-people chief of America.”

“And yet, their advisements, recommendations and warnings have led to this: A national economic shut-down. Closed schools. Closed colleges. Closed churches. Closed businesses. Massive unemployment. Massive reliance on government dole-outs. Closed movie theaters. Closed restaurants. Closed bars and taverns. An end to marriage ceremonies — a delay of funerals.”

Chumley continued: “The shuttering of graduation ceremonies. The face-masking of healthy Americans — the forced face-masking of Americans who wish to shop, who need to buy. The explosion of drug and alcohol addictions; of prescriptions for mind-altering meds; of suicides and suicidal tendencies; of depression and negativity about the future. And forced stay-at-home orders for supposedly free citizens who just last year, just a few months ago, were largely considered quite capable of deciding for themselves how best to handle their own health and medical decisions.

“And for what? What’s it all brought? Certainly not a slowing of the coronavirus spread. Rather, more gloom, more doom, more crackdowns and quarantines and threats for shutdowns and quarantines and crackdowns.

“If the coronavirus numbers justified such emergency action — so be it. But the numbers don’t. They’re all over the map; they’re all out of whack, based on unreliable models, unreliable reporting, unreliable methods. Political influences. Political motivations.

“So what that means is unelected health bureaucrats have been able to completely cripple a country, without cause.”

