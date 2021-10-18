‘Undocumented Student Week’: California’s community colleges celebrate a Soros-funded illegal invasion

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2021

Technically, California is still one of the 50 states of the USA even as its institutions flaunt a great nation’s foundations and laws. Yes, it’s Undocumented Student Action Week at all California community colleges this week.

A press release from the San Diego Community College District reads (bold added throughout this article):

This year marks the fifth annual Undocumented Student Action Week, which supports the needs of more than 72,000 undocumented students enrolled in community colleges across California.

While the focus is on community colleges — due to the high number of illegal aliens who attend those schools — the entire California higher education system is on board for the celebration:

San Diego Mesa College’s aptly named Borderless Scholars Program is hosting several of the numerous events and panels in San Diego for the week…

The Borderless Scholars’ program is designed to provide a safe and welcoming environment for undocumented students and undocu-allies. We support these students to overcome personal and educational challenges due to their immigration status. We provide personal, career, and academic counseling, on-campus support services, and community resources including free legal services. Advocacy and social justice is our main passion; allow us to be the support you need.

Numerous routine open traitors to the citizens of this nation are more than happy to flaunt their perfidy. Greg Gillespie, chancellor of the Ventura County Community College District, penned an op-ed in a local newspaper in honor of illegal alien college students:

As Hispanic-Serving Institutions, our colleges remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment to all students from any country, regardless of their immigration status. VCCCD’s Board of Trustees adopted the resolution this spring Affirming the District’s Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for our diverse student population. This resolution addresses the many needs of the district’s students, faculty and staff, so everyone can access opportunities and thrive.

Undocumented Student Action Week is a time to advocate and support our undocumented students, who often experience economic and social adversities due to their legal standing.

Gillespie has worked in community colleges for “more than 25 years,” according to his school bio. A 2017 article in the Ventura County Star newspaper reports he was set to earn $275,000 a year along with $120,000 in “benefits” upon being named chancellor at VCCC District.

Greg Gillespie is a very comfortable man.

A San Diego Community College statement on Undocumented Student Action Week reveals the destructive larger agenda at play:

The Chancellor’s Office is calling on students, faculty and staff at all 116 colleges across California to advocate for Congress to include a comprehensive pathway to citizenship for undocumented students and make them eligible for federally funded financial aid within budget reconciliation. The Chancellor’s Office is also calling on institutional leaders, college staff, and UndocuLiaisons to further cultivate their policies and practices to create change that is student-focused and equity centered.

This year’s celebration marks the 20th anniversary of the passing of AB 540, the state assembly bill that allows illegal aliens to attend colleges at the same rate as legal in-state residents.

Immigrants Rising is an activist organization serving as a lead sponsor of the week. Among donors to this radical pro-illegal alien group are:

PriceWaterhouseCoopers

Google

Levi Strauss Foundation

Tides Foundation (which is heavily funded by George Soros)

As always with these cash-flush societal destruction campaigns, the systemic nature is the most noteworthy feature. The Academic Senate for California Community Colleges issued its release on the week, showcasing how deep the rot resides within the Golden State’s higher education structure:

In the last five years, our collective budget and legislative advocacy during Undocumented Student Action Week has led to funding for Dream Resource Centers and Liaisons, the establishment of an Immigration Legal Services Project, the expansion of AB 540 eligibility and the protection of DACA. We know all too well that change is important every day of the year, not just during action week. This year’s theme, “Change in Action” empowers us to engage in state, federal and local action to support undocumented students in their goal of earning a college education. We must think about the ways we can cultivate and empower change that is long-lasting.

Undocumented Student Action Week (USAW), October 18-22, 2021, is a statewide effort led by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office (CCCCO), the Community College League of California (League), the Foundation for California Community Colleges, Immigrants Rising, California Student Aid Commission (CSAC), the California Undocumented Higher Education Coalition, Academic Senate for California Community Colleges (ASCCC), and the Student Senate for California Community Colleges (SSCCC).

