Ukraine’s Zelensky: ‘We dearly appreciate’ President Trump: ‘New sentiment, a new attitude’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2020

Asked whether President Donald Trump’s impeachment has spoiled U.S.-Ukraine relations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said “it seems to me it’s the other way around.”

Zelensky said the United States has been “and will remain our key ally in defending sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

During a joint news conference in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Zelensky said: “We dearly appreciate efforts of President Trump and his administration on this track. We are grateful for your personal, unflinching, and unwavering stance regarding the war in Donbas and the illegal annexation of Crimea.”

Zelensky added: “It seems to me this is a new step in our relationship, a new sentiment, a new attitude.”

During the press conference, an American reporter asked Pompeo if Trump conditioned U.S. aid or a White House meeting for Zelensky on “a specific corruption investigation” into Hunter Biden and Burisma.

Pompeo said he was “unsurprised” by the question.

“No, there’s no condition of the nature you described for President Zelensky to come to Washington and have that visit. It’s just simply not the case,” Pompeo said.

Asked if he’s still interested in coming to the White House, Zelensky said he would be “ready to go tomorrow,” once the two countries have “important things we can agree upon” and agreements they can sign.

