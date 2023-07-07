UFC fighter discloses his blood clot, mother’s death following Covid injections

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2023

UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony “Lionheart” Smith has come forward to detail the tragic circumstances he and his mother faced due to the Covid injections.

Smith said that his mother went into a coma and eventually passed away after suffering a stroke just two weeks after she received the Pfizer booster shot. Smith also opened up about his own blood clot health scare after his Covid jab.

Smith made the revelations in a podcast chat with ex-UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping.

After hearing about Smith’s experience, Bisping revealed that he was initially a proponent of the vaccine, but now he has doubts about its overall credibility, stating, “I admit I was all about it at the time. And now I think the whole thing is goddamn bullshit. I think the whole thing is bullshit.”

(Listen to the entire podcast here.)

Watch: UFC Fighter Anthony Smith Discloses Blood Clot Experience Post mRNA COVID Vaccine and Alleges Mother's Death After Pfizer Booster Injection. UFC Light Heavyweight fighter Anthony "Lionheart" Smith opens up about his experiences and observations related to COVID-19… pic.twitter.com/HksZSkXDPL — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) July 4, 2023

