U.S. ‘Peace to Prosperity’ workshop in Bahrain gets negative reviews even before starting

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2019

A plan by the Trump administration that would raise $50 billion for the Palestinian Authority (PA) and create one million jobs for Palestinians within a decade was widely panned by the international corporate media.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner opened the “Peace to Prosperity” workshop in Bahrain on June 25 by telling the Palestinian people the United States “has not given up on you.”

But, before the workshop had even begun, the “Mainstream Media” had had enough.

NBC News: Cut out of the process, Palestinians reject Trump’s economic plan for Mideast peace

NPR: U.S. Mideast Plan Rejected By Palestinian Leaders, Panned By Former U.S. Envoys

Miami Herald: Palestinians protest Trump’s Mideast peace conference

In his speech at the opening of the workshop, Kushner referred to the Trump administration’s peace deal not as the “deal of the century,” as previously dubbed, but the “opportunity of the century.”

“Agreeing on an economic pathway forward is a necessary precondition to resolving the previously unsolvable political issues,” Kushner said.

While the two-day meeting will not address political solutions in the Middle East, Kushner acknowledged the need to take them up later.

“To be clear, economic growth and prosperity for the Palestinian people are not possible without an enduring and fair political solution to the conflict — one that guarantees Israel’s security and respects the dignity of the Palestinian people.”

Kushner said that the Palestinians have been ill-served by previous peace-making efforts.

“My direct message to the Palestinian people is that despite what those who have let you down in the past say, President Trump and America have not given up on you,” he said.

In a press release ahead of the workshop, organizers said it would “facilitate discussions on an ambitious, achievable vision and framework for a prosperous future for the Palestinian people and the region, including enhancements to economic governance, development of human capital, and facilitation of rapid private-sector growth. This is a pivotal opportunity for government, civil society, and business leaders to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives.”

Along with Kushner, others slated to speak at the workshop were U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin; Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Randall Stephenson, Chairman & CEO of AT&T; Dina Powell, Managing Director & Management Committee Member of Goldman Sachs; and, David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group.

