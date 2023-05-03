U.S. Navy hopes to solve recruitment crises with help from a non-binary drag queen

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2023

The U.S. Navy expects it will fall 8,000 short of its recruitment goals for 2023.

A recent survey found that only 13 percent of U.S. 18- to 29-year-olds are “highly willing” to join the Navy, while 25 percent are “somewhat willing.”

In March, a National Independent Panel on Military Service and Readiness report suggested poor recruiting was, at least in part, a result of the military’s new woke policies.

The report found that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have risked “supplanting the U.S. military’s culture of warfighting with a new culture of DEI promotion and compliance.”

Last month, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti submitted written testimony to the House Armed Services Committee saying the Navy is projected to miss its goal for enlisted sailors this year.

“We entered this fiscal year with a record low Delayed Entry Pool after exhausting all means to meet the recruiting goal in FY2022,” Franchetti wrote of a program that allows people to accept contracts with the Navy but remain on hold before shipping off to boot camp.

How did the U.S. Navy attempt to solve its recruitment crisis?

By appointing a non-binary drag queen to inspire potential recruits as the Navy’s first “digital ambassador.”

The Navy said it decided to use Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, an active-duty sailor whose stage name is “Harpy Daniels,” in a pilot program aimed at attracting a wider range of recruits.

What it did was kick off an even wider range of mockery.

Among the social media posts:

So the US Military misses recruitment goals by a mile, all while… Forcing experimental vaccines on troops

Training recruits on pronoun usage

Teaching CRT at service academies

Establishing a new DEI Committee at DoD

General Milley endorses reading “White Rage” And instead… pic.twitter.com/bhbKhtec16 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 2, 2023

U.S. Navy are now using Drag Queen Joshua Kelley (AKA Harpy Daniels) to attract new enlistment.

U.S. Navy are now using Drag Queen Joshua Kelley (AKA Harpy Daniels) to attract new enlistment.
This must strike fear in our enemies.

This is not the same military I served under… Our enemies LAUGH at us.

Many have compared Kelley to Dylan Mulvaney, the trans activist whose association with Bud Light sparked a PR crisis for the brand and sent sales plummeting.

Kelley has a large following on TikTok and has been sharing videos of his drag performances on-board Navy ships for years.

Kelley first started performing on ships after a sanctioned MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) lip-syncing contest in 2017, while deployed on the USS Ronald Reagan, and became a regular in the competitions, according to NBC News.

The officer insists he never experienced harassment in the Navy, but when he was scheduled to perform at a diversity, equity and inclusion event at Langley Joint Air Force Base in the summer of 2022, it “caused an uproar to many conservatives and Christian extremists.”

“I’m an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and being able to do drag is not just for me, but a tribute to many service members who were kicked out, harassed, bullied or worse for being openly gay during ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ ” Kelley told the USS Constitution Museum in an interview, referencing the Bush-era policy that discouraged military members from disclosing their sexual orientation.

“It shows representation, and that is truly needed for a culture and organization that has shunned us for so long.”

