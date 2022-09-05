U.S. government has yet to compensate first American injured by Covid vaccines

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2022

More than 8,800 Americans have already petitioned the U.S. government, asking to be compensated for injuries they attribute to the Covid vaccines.

Good luck with that. Thus far, nothing has been paid out.

“Our government is in the business of protecting the nation’s vaccination and countermeasures program, not the injured,” noted the author of a book on the U.S. government’s vaccine injury compensation program.

For Fiscal Year 2022, which ends on Sept. 30, Team Biden budgeted just $931,936.00 for that compensation.

Wayne A. Rohde, author of “The Vaccine Court: Dark Truth of America’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program“, and “The Vaccine Court 2.0“, discovered via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request just how much has been designated to compensate for Covid vax injuries.

He discovered that, while the amount earmarked for compensation is set to increase, it is a moot point since virtually nothing has been paid out thus far.

In order for Americans to affect change when it comes to being compensated for Covid vax injuries, Rohde said they “have to get loud. Very loud. And we have to grow our numbers of people contacting Congress tenfold. Congress can address this but only if we get loud and show up in extremely large numbers.”

Since mid-September of last year, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has had one petition pending compensation from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP).

That’s it, “just one,” noted Rohde. The petitioner is “alleging an anaphylaxis reaction from the jab.”

“Being the first case to be compensated,” for injury resulting from the Covid jab, “might serve as a harbinger for the thousands to follow,” Rohde wrote in an Aug. 25 analysis on his substack.com page.

“We know from past HRSA statements and policy, the maximum payout is approx. $365,000. No pain and suffering added on. No future medical care, which could cost tens of thousands to several million,” Rohde added.

“HRSA knew last year the number of petitions would increase, yet they increased their budget by a factor of five,” Rohde noted.

The U.S. government, Rohde added, “really does not want to compensate those who have been injured. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys who represent our government in the VICP along with HRSA want to grind compensation programs to a halt or slow trickle. I would assume this being the way for the public to give up on seeking compensation and just accept the risks of vaccination.”

