U.S. envoy: Trump’s Mideast ‘deal of the century’ to be released ‘soon’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump will “soon” release his plan for Israel-Palestinian peace and both sides should not “listen to rumors” about the plan, White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said.

Trump’s proposal will be for a complete solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict as interim solutions have not worked and the U.S. won’t invest time in them anymore as they “do not improve the lives of Palestinians, but only prolong the cycle of suffering and violence,” Greenblatt said.

Trump said at the end of September that his administration would present his peace plan within two to four months.

“Neither side will like all that is written in the peace plan and there will be a need to compromise,” Greenblatt reportedly said of what Trump has called the “deal of the century.”

“But we are certain that if both sides agree to enter into negotiations, they will understand why we reached the conclusions that will be presented in the peace plan.”

Greenblatt also reportedly emphasized, “Before you form an opinion about Trump’s peace plan, read it from beginning to end. Don’t listen to rumors about the plan.”

After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Greenblatt tweeted that he had “discussed important topics including the situation in Gaza and regional developments” during the meeting.

The exact date for the release of the peace plan is still undecided, though reports say the possibility of early Israeli elections is likely affecting the decision on when to release it.

