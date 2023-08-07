Two Americas, two legal systems: Victor Davis Hanson breaks them down

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2023

Because of their “pathological hatred or fear” of Donald Trump, the Left “has crafted one set of laws for themselves, and another for all other Americans,” historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson noted.

And those on the Left also “smugly believe their own moral superiority grants them such a right to apply laws unequally — or to ignore them altogether,” Hanson wrote for American Greatness on Aug. 3.

Hanson cited examples of the two sets of laws operating “in an increasingly unrecognizable America”:

• Classified documents: Trump may go to prison for removing contested White House files to his home. So far, Joe Biden seems exempt from just such legal jeopardy even. As a senator and vice president with no right, as does a president, to declassify files, Biden removed and, as a private citizen, kept for years classified files in unsecured locations.

• Impeachable phone calls: Trump was impeached by a Democrat-controlled House for delaying foreign aid until the Ukrainian government guaranteed that Hunter Biden and his family were no longer engaged in corrupt influence peddling in Kyiv. In addition, the Left charged that Trump was targeting Joe Biden, his possible 2020 rival. Yet Biden, with impunity, bragged that he had fired a Ukrainian prosecutor looking into his own son’s schemes by promising to cancel outright American foreign aid. And the Biden DOJ is now targeting Trump, currently the front-running challenger to Biden in 2024.

• Challenging elections: Trump was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith, in part for supposedly conspiratorially “unlawfully discounting legitimate votes.” Is Smith going to indict Stacey Abrams? For years Abrams falsely claimed that she was the real governor of Georgia. She toured the country in hopes of “discounting” the state vote count. What about Hillary Clinton? She hatched the Russian collusion hoax, and bragged she joined the “Resistance” to continue her attacks on an elected president. Is Smith thinking of Jan. 2005? That is when 32 Democrat House members and Sen. Barbara Boxer tried to nullify the legally certified vote in Ohio — to thereby elect the loser John Kerry.

• Destroying evidence: Trump was also indicted for allegedly attempting to erase video material from his own security cameras in his own house. Hillary Clinton with impunity eliminated subpoenaed communication devices and thousands of emails.

• Lying and perjury: Two Trump aides and Trump himself are indicted for supposedly stonewalling federal investigators by claiming either amnesia or ignorance. That tact is exactly what James Comey did 245 times while under oath before Congress. What do former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and former interim FBI Director Andrew McCabe all have in common? All three admitted they flagrantly lied either under oath to Congress or to federal investigators. The three were never indicted for their false and perjurious testimonies.

Hanson concluded: “To retain power at all cost, and to destroy a political rival, left-wing Democrats are systematically dismantling the constitutional foundations of the United States as we once knew them.”

