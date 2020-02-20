Twitter users correct Chelsea Handler for suggesting Trump only pardoned white people

FPI / February 20, 2020

Leftist celebrity Chelsea Handler got a quick dose of reality after she attempted to paint President Donald Trump as a racist in relation to his recent slew of pardons.

Among the 11 people pardoned are former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and financier Michael Milken – who are white.

Responding to the president’s actions, Handler tweeted: “While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are.”

Then, another of those pardoned, Angela Stanton-King, responded to Handler:

“I’m BLACK,” Stanton-King replied on Handler’s Twitter post.

Also granted a commuted sentence or full pardon by Trump included:

Crystal Munoz, a Navajo mother of two young girls who spent the last 12 years in prison after being convicted on marijuana charges.

Tynice Nichole Hall, a black 36-year-old mother who served almost 14 years of an 18-year sentence for allowing her apartment to be used to distribute drugs.

Judith Negron, a Hispanic woman who served eight years of a 35-year sentence in a Florida prison for health care fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

Others on the Left have accused Trump of abusing his power through his use of pardons. During his tenure thus far, Trump has pardoned 26 people. President Barack Obama pardoned 1,927.

While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 18, 2020

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: