Twitter suspends Project Veritas after video exposes Facebook censorship

The account of Project Veritas has been suspended from Twitter as of Thursday, and the investigative outlet’s founder, James O’Keefe, also had his account restricted. …

These accounts were targeted after Project Veritas released a video showing Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen admitting that the social media platform “freezes” comment sections on posts where they suspect, but have not necessarily have confirmed, that “hate speech” is taking place.

[James O’Keefe has responded to the suspension in a new video, stating that he will appeal the suspension and claiming that Twitter is applying a double standard to PV’s journalism.]

