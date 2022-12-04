Twitter revelations validate 2020 election skepticism; Trump calls for ‘unprecedented cure’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2022

On Friday night, veteran journalist Matt Taibbi released the first installment of “The Twitter Files” — evidence of Twitter’s interference in the 2020 presidential election provided by new owner of the social media platform Elon Musk.

In reaction, Musk came under attack from the corporate media that had complied with the shroud of silence imposed by Silicon Valley on the New York Post October 2020 exclusive about the laptop by journalist Miranda Devine.

Devine told Tucker Carlson on Dec. 3 that as damning as the revelations were they may have sugarcoated the FBI’s role in censoring her story and that Facebook and other social media giants were complicit as well:

I’ve seen a sworn affidavit from Yoel Roth, the former head of Twitter’s trust and safety. He was meeting every week before the election with FBI and other intelligence officials. They warned specifically of what they called a hack and leak operation, a dump of Russian disinformation. …. And Yoel Roth says that in those meetings, he was told there was a, quote, rumor that it was about Hunter Biden. So they seeded that information with the social media giants. The FBI did. And that ensured that within hours of our story going live on October 14th, 2020, three weeks before the election, it was censored.

What should be done? Former President Donald Trump, suggesting he should not be the only “influencer” to speak out, said the “unprecedented fraud” revealed on Friday “requires unprecedented cure.”

In a TruthSocial post, Trump said:

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

“I am glad that everyone is now seeing the light on what I have been saying loud and clear for the last two years, that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and stolen by a combination of Democrats, Big Tech, “law enforcement,” and other bad actors. Sadly, we have become a corrupt Country, perhaps one of the most corrupt anywhere in the world. We MUST right this horrible wrong, and take our Country back!”

Meanwhile, Taibbi, a former Rolling Stone scribe was slammed by NBC News, MSNBC, the Daily Beast, and others for doing ‘PR work’ and selling out to critics of the ruling Democrat Party regime.

‘Matt Taibbi…what sad, disgraceful downfall. I swear, kids, he did good work back in the day,’ tweeted Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald’s unleashed an epic Twitter thread calling out the liberal media’s “hive mind” mentality:

The sleazy, pro-censorship pack of liberal employees of media corporations united last night to attack @mtaibbi — as they do to any journalist who breaks a real story about real power centers — and, because they were so desperate to discredit it, showed what they are. Watch: pic.twitter.com/DWEIL70G1h — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 3, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish