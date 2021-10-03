Twitter fact-checks obituary of young healthy mother who died after taking vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2021

Jessica Berg Wilson of Seattle, a healthy 37-year-old mother of two with no underlying health conditions, died on Sept. 7 of Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia after receiving the Covid jab.

According to her obituary, Berg Wilson had been “vehemently opposed” to getting the vaccine but was mandated by Washington state to get the jab in order to be a “Room Mom” at her kids’ school.

Twitter has shadowbanned her obituary for being “misleading.”

The obituary posted by Jessica’s family at Oregon Live noted:

“Jessica’s greatest passion was to be the best mother possible for Bridget and Clara. Nothing would stand in her way to be present in their lives. During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom. She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away. Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education — which included being a Room Mom — was, once again, blocked by government mandate. Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed.

“It cost Jessica her life.

“It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife. It cost God’s Kingdom on earth a very special soul who was just making her love felt in the hearts of so many.”

Meanwhile, in Denver, a police officer and father of 4 who received the mandated vaccination can no longer walk, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his sister.

Jose Manriquez, a 7-year veteran of the Denver Police Department and 12-year veteran of the Army National Guard, was required to get the vaccine or face termination from his job.

Manriquez received the mandatory vaccine on Aug. 22 and immediately started having a bad reaction, according to his sister.

Since receiving the vaccine, Manriquez developed severe tremors, has trouble sleeping due to severe pain in his legs, has fallen a number of times and basically can’t walk. He has not been able to return to work.

Recent news is destroying Joe Biden’s narrative that Covid is currently a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The New York Post reported that six passengers on the first post-Covid cruise out of New York City tested positive for the virus.

All passengers and crew on the cruise are fully vaccinated, a requirement.

The Covid-positive were transferred to quarantine hotels on Bermuda. The passengers and ship were then subjected to quarantine and retesting on the ship.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson took to the Senate floor on Thursday to point out that 63 percent of all coronavirus Delta deaths in the UK in the last 7.5 months were fully vaccinated individuals.

Johnson later tweeted: “Why won’t @CDCgov share US data with the American people? What is the justification of mandates and refusal to recognize natural immunity?”

Twitter has shadowbanned this obituary for being “misleading.” It’s not. Please RT, so this BS backfires on them. https://t.co/XicuM3VlZP — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 2, 2021

😔 when is enough going to be enough?

The vaccine is obviously not for everyone.

Check the Vaers report.

I know someone who passed away from the vaccine as well.

Healthy 56 year old woman.

The vaccine took her out in 3 days.

These Biden mandates are murdering these people. https://t.co/OCCe4oVOXM — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 3, 2021

