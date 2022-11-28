Tweet of the day: Elon Musk’s bedside table

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2022

So is it an act or is he the “real McCoy”?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday posted a photo of his “bedside table” and triggered many a leftist in the display which included non-firing guns, a Buddhist amulet, and multiple cans of Diet Coke.

The billionaire’s photo included a non-firing replica of George Washington’s flintlock pistol, lying in a wooden box whose open lid displayed an image of Emanuel Leutze’s painting of the first U.S. president crossing the Delaware River. Lying in front of it was a model replica of a Diamond Back .357 revolver from the “Deus Ex: Human Revolution” video game.

Next to the guns lay what appeared to be a Tibetan Buddhist amulet known as a Vajra Dorje, used for meditation. The table also had four open cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke and a water bottle.

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

