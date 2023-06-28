Tucker Carlson: ‘Why exactly are we at war with Russia?’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2023

At the outset of Episode 7 Of his Tucker on Twitter series, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson asks: “Why exactly are we at war with Russia.”

Of the billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars sent from Team Biden to Ukraine, Carlson asks: “What’s the point? Are we really doing this so that the Biden family can repay its debts to the oligarchs that financed their beach house.”

“Thankfully” Carlson continues, “we have an answer. The war against Putin and for Ukraine is in fact a war for democracy.”

Sound familiar?

“Democracy must prevail,” says Rep. Nancy Pelosi in one of Carlson’s examples of supporters for the war pushing for “democracy” and all the military-industrial complex enrichment that comes with it.

Carlson notes that Team Biden, Democrats, and many Republicans, are supporting a Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, who suspended democracy in his own country.

“We are currently fighting a war for democracy on behalf of a leader who just casually announced he’s happy to end democracy and our democracy and supporting leaders have no problem with that,” Carlson said.

Carlson suggests that those steeped in The Swamp, including Republicans, support Team Biden’s stance on Ukraine because ending the war would threaten their power.

He concludes by speculating on the future of Joe Biden, pointing out his age-related decline and potential implications for the Democrat Party, suggesting that Gavin Newsom may be a potential successor.

The full episode:

Ep. 7 Irony Alert: the war for democracy enables dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/tk7aOZ4H6n — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 28, 2023

