Tucker Carlson: Is the Deep State pulling a Watergate on Joe Biden?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2023

Are the same entrenched Deep State forces that took down President Richard Nixon at the height of his popularity and hamstrung President Donald Trump now turning on Joe Biden?

On his Thursday night broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson laid out some interesting parallels between the Nixon era and the last few years in the D.C. Swamp.

“Unelected lifers in the Federal agencies make the biggest decisions in American government and crush anyone who tries to rein them in,” Carlson said.

To see through the gaslighting emanating from the Swamp today, it is a good idea to learn our real history.

“So, if you want to understand, if you really want to understand how the American government actually works at the highest levels, and if you want to know why they don’t teach history anymore, one thing you should know is that the most popular president in American history was Richard Nixon,” Carlson noted. “Yet somehow, without a single vote being cast by a single American voter, Richard Nixon was kicked out of office and replaced by the only unelected president in American history. So, we went from the most popular president to a president nobody voted for.”

But, wait. Americans, Carlson said, may be wondering why they may not have been aware of that.

“Wasn’t Richard Nixon a criminal?” Carlson continued. “Wasn’t he despised by all decent people? No, he wasn’t. In fact, if any president could claim to be the people’s choice, it was Richard Nixon. Richard Nixon was re-elected in 1972 by the largest margin of the popular vote ever recorded before or since. Nixon got 17 million more votes than his opponent. Less than two years later, he was gone. He was forced to resign and in his place, an obedient servant of the federal agencies called Gerald Ford took over the White House.”

How did that happen?

The highlights “tell you a lot,” Carlson continued. “Richard Nixon believed that elements in the federal bureaucracy were working to undermine the American system of government and had been doing that for a long time. He often said that. He was absolutely right. On June 23, 1972, Nixon met with the then-CIA director, Richard Helms, at the White House. During the conversation, which thankfully was tape-recorded, Nixon suggested he knew ‘who shot John,’ meaning President John F. Kennedy. Nixon further implied that the CIA was directly involved in Kennedy’s assassination, which we now know it was. Helms’s telling response? Total silence, but for Nixon, it didn’t matter because it was already over. Four days before, on June 19, The Washington Post had published the first of many stories about a break-in at the Watergate office building.”

What was unknown to Nixon, and unreported by The Washington Post, was the fact that four of the five Watergate burglars worked for the CIA.

“The first of many dishonest Watergate stories was written by a 29-year-old metro reporter called Bob Woodward. Who exactly was Bob Woodward? Well, he wasn’t a journalist. Bob Woodward had no background whatsoever in the news business. Instead, Bob Woodward came directly from the classified areas of the federal government. Shortly before Watergate, Woodward was a naval officer at the Pentagon,” Carlson noted. “He had a top-secret clearance. He worked regularly with the intel agencies.”

Fast forward to the Trump administration, and “you may have noticed that the very first person in the Trump administration the agencies went after was Gen. Michael Flynn,” Carlson noted. “Why Flynn? Because Mike Flynn was a career Army intel officer who ran the Defense Intelligence Agency. In other words, Mike Flynn knew exactly how the system worked, and as a result, he was capable of fighting back. Four days after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the FBI lured Mike Flynn into a meeting without his lawyer, concocted a series of fake crimes and forced him to resign.”

Joe Biden, meanwhile, “whooped like a hyena when the Justice Department destroyed Mike Flynn,” Carlson added. “So, there is, we have to say, a certain perverse justice in watching something very similar happen to Joe Biden himself six years later. Joe Biden does not deserve our sympathy. He’s being shafted, but don’t weep for him, and yet, the rest of us do deserve a better system, an actual democracy. When people nobody voted for run everything, you are not living in a free country.”

