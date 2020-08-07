Tucker Carlson: In only 7 months, the USA has come to resemble China

BREAKING . . .[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]
The “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host opened Thursday’s show by asking his audience to recall “what a very different country this was on New Year’s morning.”
“Back then, a little over seven months ago, the U.S. felt politically volatile. There was an election coming,” Carlson said. “But it [was] still fundamentally American. There was no mistaking this country for any other country. We were not Mexico … we definitely weren’t China.
