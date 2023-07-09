Tucker Carlson: Entire American media, including Fox News, lying about Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2023

Jan. 6, 2021 “was not an insurrection. It was not armed, and its purpose was not an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government,” Tucker Carlson said in his first interview since leaving Fox News.

While major media continue to push the “deadly insurrection” narrative, Carlson said in an interview with Russell Brand on Friday that “the more time passed, it’s now been two and a half years, it becomes really obvious that core claims they made about January 6 were lies.”

Carlson went on to say: “The amount of lying around January 6th, and it was obvious in the tapes that I showed, is really distressing. And anyone who is covering for those lies should be ashamed of themself. And that would include almost the entire American Media, including Fox News.”

Carlson said there “were people at Fox News” who were angry at him for airing the video from Jan. 6 that was released to his staff by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“If you think I’m cherry picking, taking it out of context, show me where,” Carlson added.

Included in the video that Carlson aired prior to his firing by Fox News was that of the so-called “Q Anon Shaman” Jacob Chansley. Chansley was sentenced to prison after essentially being escorted by police through the Capitol as if he were a VIP tourist, Carlson told Brand. “To put Jacob Chansley, an American citizen, a Navy veteran, in jail for years after he was let into the Senate chamber by uniformed Capitol Hill police officers and then I play that and I’m the bad guy?”

Carlson also noted that his program was canceled before he could air an interview in which Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said that a large number of federal agents were among the Jan. 6 crowd.

“Steven Sund, totally non-political, worked for Nancy Pelosi, he’s not some right-wing activist, he was the chief of the Capitol police on January 6th, and he said: ‘That crowd was filled with federal agents. And he would know of course because he was in charge of security at the site,’ ” Carlson told Brand.

Carlson said he plans to interview Sund again in the near future.

Carlson’s interview on Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast drew 120,000 viewers.

(View Brand’s entire interview with Carlson here.)

