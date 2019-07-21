Trying to ‘rip this country apart’: Levin blisters ‘squad’, Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2019

“The squad” of leftist Democrat members of Congress hate President Donald Trump because “he loves America,” radio and TV host Mark Levin said.

“President Trump was addressing the content of the character of these four women, not the color of their skin,” Levin said. “But the media want it to be otherwise. The media are projecting, and the media are insisting on the opposite. Because they want the narrative of racism.”

In a July 18 appearance on Fox News’s Hannity, Levin issued a reality check on the ongoing controversy surrounding Trump’s feud with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

The president “didn’t talk about race. He didn’t talk about skin color. He didn’t talk about religion,” Levin said. “He talked about them — the content, or lack thereof, of their character.”

Levin continued: “On the other hand, Omar, Tlaib, AOC … they are degrading an entire faith. An entire people — Jews, Israelis. An entire country — Israel. So it shouldn’t surprise anybody that their venom for America is the same as their venom for Israel. … The evidence is overwhelming that these women are anti-Semite bigots, and they don’t hide it.

“I’m going to be very blunt about it. I don’t know what they’ve done in support of this country, while they rip this great country apart. … They hate the president because he has two strikes against him: He loves America, and he’s the greatest president that Israel has ever seen.”

Levin also commented on the situation at the southern border and he says how Democrats and the media are now calling the situation a “crisis,” when before they scoffed at the Trump administration’s concern about illegal immigration as a “manufactured crisis.”

“They created the crisis. They created the lack of detention space. They created the lack of physical barriers, and now they blame the president, who tried to prevent it. The media have allowed this to happen. They are a disgrace,” Levin said. “They have a high tolerance for racism and anti-Semitism, why? Because they are the mouthpiece for the hard Left. This president is not a racist. This president is a patriot.”

