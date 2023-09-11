Trump’s interview on the morning of September 11, 2001: ‘I happen to believe they also had bombs’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2023

The following is Donald Trump’s interview with WWOR/UPN 9 News on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Trump said in the phone interview that from his office he had witnessed a jetliner crashing into the World Trade Center.

At one point (around the 5:50 mark) Trump comments: “There was a hole in the steel, big heavy I-beams …. how could a plane go through that steel? … I happen to believe they also had bombs that exploded simultaneously … you’re talking about taking out steel.”

Following are excerpts from the interview:

One of my structural engineers took me on a tour because he did the building. … If you know anything about structure, it was one of the first buildings built from the outside. The steel. The reason the WorldTrade Center has such narrow windows is that you had the steel on the outside of the building. … How could a plane, even a 767 or 747 or whatever it might have been? How could it possibly go through the steel? I happen to think they had not only a plane but bombs that exploded simultaneously because I cannot just imagine anything being able to go through that wall. Most buildings are built with the steel inside around the elevator shaft. This was built from the outside which is the strongest structure you can have …. I just think that it was a plane with more than just fuel. …. To do that kind of destruction …. you’re talking about taking out steel, the heaviest caliber steel that was used in this building. These buildings were rock solid.

Trump added: “This country is different today and it’s going to be different than it ever was for many years to come.”

