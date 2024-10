by WorldTribune Staff, December 28, 2023

On Jan. 6, 2021, pre-Elon Musk Twitter in an unprecedented move removed three of President Donald Trump’s tweets and locked his account.

The dishonest brokers who run the show in America’s legacy media newsrooms and Big Tech platforms refuse to provide the full context of what happened on J6, particularly that Trump had urged his supporters to remain peaceful.

Here is one of the removed tweets:

