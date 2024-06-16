Trump welcomed in Detroit: ‘President Obama never came to the hood’

When the Trump campaign called to offer to have a community conversation at a Detroit church, the pastor at first thought it was a prank.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church told the Detroit Free Press: “I thought I was being punked. I literally thought it was a joke.”

But Sewell accepted the Trump campaign’s offer and went on to say that neither Barack Obama or Joe Biden had ever “came to the hood.”

Meanwhile, at a glitzy Hollywood fundraiser for Joe Biden, his ex-(and some say current) boss Barack Obama is seen taking a seemingly frozen Biden by the hand and guiding him off stage.

