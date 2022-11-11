Trump Veterans Day message: ‘We love you, our nation respects you . . . . Our country will be back’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2022
Veterans Day 2022 messages:
HAPPY VETERANS DAY!!!❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jc58XbD0hz
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 11, 2022
Today, we reflect on the sacrifices of all veterans who have dedicated themselves to preserving our freedoms during times of war and peace.
Happy #VeteransDay and #SemperFidelis. pic.twitter.com/eqDD4FrTIf
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 11, 2022
Happy Veterans’ Day!
I’ve had this photo hanging in my office everyday since 2004 as a reminder of what we ask of our military. Let me tell the story in a short 🧵.
It’s a picture of a soldier from the 173d Airborne Brigade.
He had just parachuted in on a mission. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/U2FkjzesQB
— MarkHertling (@MarkHertling) November 11, 2022
