Trump Veterans Day message: ‘We love you, our nation respects you . . . . Our country will be back’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2022

Veterans Day 2022 messages:

Today, we reflect on the sacrifices of all veterans who have dedicated themselves to preserving our freedoms during times of war and peace.

Happy Veterans’ Day!

I’ve had this photo hanging in my office everyday since 2004 as a reminder of what we ask of our military. Let me tell the story in a short 🧵.

It’s a picture of a soldier from the 173d Airborne Brigade.

He had just parachuted in on a mission. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/U2FkjzesQB

— MarkHertling (@MarkHertling) November 11, 2022