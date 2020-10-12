Trump to ‘take a good, strong look’ at possibility of UFOs

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2020

President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated that he will look into the possibility that Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have visited Earth.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump was asked about the existence of UFOs. He replied: “Well, I’m gonna have to check on that. I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago, so I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

Some 5,000 sightings have been reported to the National UFO Reporting Center so far in 2020, a 51 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

According to a January poll by the research firm Ipsos, 57 percent of Americans think there’s intelligent life on other planets. The survey found that 45 percent of Americans believe UFOs have visited Earth.

Last month, former U.S. Navy pilot David Fravor spoke about what he described as a UFO sighting off the coast of California in 2004.

Fravor said he witnessed a Tic Tac-shaped object in the sky on Nov. 10, 2004 performing extraordinary aerial maneuvers that, he said, no modern human technology was capable of. He also said the object jammed radar when the military attempted to trace it.

“This is not like we saw it and it was gone or I saw lights in the sky and it’s gone – we watched this thing on a crystal clear day with four trained observers,” Fravor said in an interview with Russian-American YouTuber and MIT researcher Lex Fridman on Sept. 8.

Asked if he believed the object could have been from another planet, Fravor said it is possible: “I don’t like to get into little green men but I don’t think we’ve developed it … I think you can hide things for a while. This is a giant leap in technology.”

In August, the Pentagon created a task force to investigate UFOs following several unexplained incidents that have been observed by the U.S. military.

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force was launched by Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist, boosting an effort by the Office of Naval Intelligence, officials said.

In June, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, instructed the director of national intelligence, the secretary of defense and other agency heads to compile data on “unidentified aerial phenomenon.”

“The Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the federal government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat,” lawmakers wrote in a report.

“The Committee understands that the relevant intelligence may be sensitive; nevertheless, the Committee finds that the information sharing and coordination across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders,” they added.

In July, the New York Times reported that a small group of government officials, including former Sen. Harry Reid, and scientists believe objects of “undetermined origin” have crashed to Earth and been retrieved. The report cited Eric W. Davis, an astrophysicist who worked as a subcontractor and a consultant for the Pentagon UFO program. Davis, who now works for defense contractor Aerospace Corporation, said he gave briefings on the recovery of unexplained objects to staff members of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23, 2019.

It is not the first time Trump has been asked about the possibility of UFOs.

In June he was interviewed by his son, Donald Trump Jr, to mark Fathers’ Day, and was asked directly.

The pair discussed Roswell, the New Mexico city known for its proximity to arguably the most famous UFO event.

“Before you leave office, will you let us know if there are aliens?” Don Jr. asked.

“Because this is the only thing I really want to know. Would you ever open up Roswell and let us know what’s really going on.”

The president responded: “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media