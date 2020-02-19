Trump the progressive? U.S. breaks records in carbon emissions reduction

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2020

How dare he! (Insert finger wag).

A report last week noted that the United States on President Donald Trump’s watch leads the world in reducing carbon emissions.

In news that no doubt triggered climate change alarmists who so thoroughly revile the U.S. president, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced: “The United States saw the largest decline in energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 on a country basis – a fall of 140 Mt, or 2.9 percent, to 4.8 Gt. U.S. emissions are now down almost 1 Gt from their peak in the year 2000, the largest absolute decline by any country over that period.”

Trump is “doing exactly what the climate scolds all claim they want, which is leading the world in energy saving,” Megan Fox wrote in a Feb. 16 analysis for PJ Media.

But, Fox added, “Do not look to the Democrats to give Trump any credit for the energy reductions and number one status in the whole darn world for ‘green’ policies. They will continue to claim he wants to kill the planet and rape the earth of its bounties.”

Carbon emission reduction isn’t the only win for Trump’s environmental policies. The IEA also reported that natural gas use is on the rise and coal-powered energy declined by 15 percent in the U.S.

“A 15 percent reduction in the use of coal for power generation underpinned the decline in overall U.S. emissions in 2019,” the IEA’s report said. “Coal-fired power plants faced even stronger competition from natural gas-fired generation, with benchmark gas prices an average of 45 percent lower than 2018 levels. As a result, gas increased its share in electricity generation to a record high of 37 percent.”

“Is there anything this president can’t do?” Fox wrote. “The air is cleaner, the stock market is booming, now, if we could only get him to tear down all the unsightly and ineffective wind farms that do next to nothing he’d be elected president forever.”

Just last December The New York Times reported that several of Trump’s climate policy “rollbacks” would result in dirtier air and more emissions.

The Times wrote: “All told, the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks could significantly increase greenhouse gas emissions and lead to thousands of extra deaths from poor air quality every year, according to a report prepared by New York University Law School’s State Energy and Environmental Impact Center.”

Fox concluded: “Well, suck it, NYU Law School’s State Energy and Environmental Impact Center! The results are in and Trump is winning again. None of the dire predictions came true and Trump has shown that federal regulations don’t equal good environmental outcomes.”

