Trump: The list of things I have been exonerated for keeps getting longer

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2021

The Interior Department’s inspector general on Wednesday released a report in which investigators determined there was no evidence that protesters were forced out of a park near the White House last year to clear the way for then-President Donald Trump to pose for photos with a Bible outside St. John’s Church.

“This week I have been totally exonerated by the Inspector General in the clearing of Lafayette Park, despite earlier reports that it was done for political purposes.” Trump said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Interior Department IG Mark Lee Greenblatt released a 37-page report Wednesday that said the clearing out at Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020 had nothing to do with Trump’s photo op — concluding that a contractor installing “antiscale fencing in response to destruction of property and injury to officers” the previous two days was instead to blame.

“As we have said all along, and it was backed up in today’s highly detailed and professionally written report, our fine Park Police made the decision to clear the park to allow a contractor to safely install antiscale fencing to protect from Antifa rioters, radical BLM protestors, and other violent demonstrators who are causing chaos and death to our cities,” Trump said.

“In this instance, they tried burning down the church the day before the clearing. Fortunately, we were there to stop the fire from spreading beyond the basement — and it was our great honor and privilege to do so. Again, thank you to the Inspector General!”

The Interior Department’s exoneration of Trump marks another in a long list of falsehoods pushed by the Democrat Party/Big Media/Big Tech cabal, Trump said.

“Now that I have been totally exonerated on the Mueller Witch Hunt with a charge of No Collusion, I have often wondered, if a fake investigation is illegally started based on information provided and paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, shouldn’t they be held accountable? Not to mention, wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars and interfering with years of a presidential administration? I fought the made-up Hoax strongly and effectively, and I won,” Trump said.

Trump continued: “Then they fabricated, out of thin air, the fake allegation that I obstructed justice, and I won that too. Think of it, how can you obstruct justice when you were fighting a false and illegally submitted narrative?

“And I have also been totally exonerated in Congress by the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn. It came, it went, and it was a big ‘nothingburger.’

“But fear not, the Radical Left, country destroying, illegal Witch Hunts continue, and I will win those too!”

In two other statements issued on Thursday, Trump said:

“It is now unanimous, and I have been proven right (once again) that the initial World Health Organization Report on the Wuhan Lab was flawed and must be redone, this time by a truly transparent investigation. We were right about the China Virus from the beginning, and now the entire world sees it. This is why the Chinese Communist Party should pay $10 Trillion in global reparations for what they allowed to happen, the worst event in world history. Even here in the United States, the so-called experts like Dr. Fauci were wrong about the Wuhan Lab and China’s role the entire time. Just think how bad things would have gotten if I followed Dr. Fauci’s advice and never closed down travel from China (and other things)? Dr. Fauci likes to say that he is “science,” when in fact he is merely science fiction!”

And …

“Biden just said that he was told by the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Climate Change is our greatest threat. If that is the case, and they actually said this, he ought to immediately fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff for being incompetent!”

