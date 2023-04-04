Trump supporters speak out loud, where they can

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2023

While cable news outlets were banking on boosting their sagging ratings by covering every angle of former President Donald Trump’s Tuesday court appearance, where he entered a plea of not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, supporters of the 2024 Republican presidential candidate were getting plenty of words in edgewise, where they could.

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted: “Take the pledge: I STAND WITH OUR PRESIDENT, DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted: “Today will mark the day of America’s resurgence. …. Everything that is happening in New York right now is about our elections. The corrupt ruling class cannot afford for the American People to rule themselves ever again.”

Minutes before Trump was set to enter a plea, his campaign sent a fundraising email with the subject line “NEW ITEM: MUGSHOT.” (Seen at left.)

The campaign says it has raised $8 million since the indictment was announced last week.

Historian and legal scholar Carol Swain wrote in a LinkedIn post: “The arraignment of former President Donald #Trump on trumped up charges is a sad day for our nation and for the rule of law. It troubles me as a black American that white progressives use anti-American black leaders to do their dirty work. Starting with the election and stated agenda of former president Barack #Obama there has been a war against Western Civilization. Our nation is no longer one to be emulated.”

Former mayor of New York and ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said that Bragg “is not in any way an oddity. Bragg is the rule. This is what’s happening in Philadelphia, Chicago and St. Louis, and I could go on and on. So what you’re seeing now in America and happening in New York, you’re probably living in a city in which it could happen and even worse.”

Giuliani continued: “While Bragg goes on and brings this completely illegal and unlawful unethical case, which isn’t even a case against a President, a former President. He probably let out four or five criminals overnight which are going to beat the hell out of people today…

“…The man [Bragg] is a menace, an enabler of violent crime, even murder, and disproportionally it affects young African-Americans. He should be gotten rid of. In any system of laws he’d be thrown out but we’re no longer a country of laws…”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio warned that the indictment of Trump is reaching a point of no return.

“Put aside for a moment whether you like Trump or not like him, whether you’re for him or not for him. Today is a bad day for all of us. Today, American politics crosses a line that it’s never going to come back from,” Rubio said.

“After today, every prosecutor in America that wants to make a name for themselves now is going to have permission to basically go after someone in the other party,” he said, adding that “nothing” will stop a conservative prosecutor going after President Biden or the Clintons.

Rubio added, “It’s political, but it’s more than just political. It’s poison to our country. It will permanently change politics in America forever. We are going to regret this day, whether you like Trump or not, we are going to regret this day for a very long time.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that Trump’s indictment “is wholly political and baseless” and suggested Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a “left-wing Democrat who hates Donald Trump” and is targeting Trump “by any means necessary.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized Trump’s indictment and said, “We are learning that the greatest crime in Biden’s America is to be a Republican.”

Unbelievable support for miles as we depart to New York! pic.twitter.com/Qa0c2pXBip — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023

