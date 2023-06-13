Trump supporters remain peaceful; Media ‘desperate for violence’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 13, 2023

To cheers from supporters lining the road, former President Donald Trump arrived for his arraignment at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Major media in the days leading up to, as well as the day of, the arraignment had warned Trump supporters would become violent as the former president was arraigned on 37 charges stemming from his storage of documents at Mar-a-Lago. Some observers noted that Big Media was literally cheering for violence.

Among the headlines:

New York Times: “Trump Supporters’ Violent Rhetoric in His Defense Disturbs Experts”.

Four NY Times “reporters” were credited in the byline including one, Maggie Haberman, who was part of the team that won a Pulitzer for the outlet’s false reporting on the Trump-Russia investigation.

The Daily Beast: “Trump Fans Threaten to Take Over Miami”.

The Atlantic: “The Threat From Trump’s Supporters Has Evolved”.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urged protestors to “stand strong” and suggested Democrats and their media allies “want another insurrection,” adding, “They want to prove their lies about you when they call you domestic terrorists.”

Christian Ziegler, chairman of Florida’s Republican party, said protestors should be “peacefully protesting” and should not be “taking the Left’s bait by acting like an asshole and breaking laws.”

Laura Loomer, a former member of Project Veritas, said protestors “must be PEACEFUL, CIVIL AND LAWFUL,” adding they should “only show up if you respect and follow those rules.”

Trump had urged supporters who planned to show up and protest his indictment to do so “peacefully.”

So, what happened on Tuesday in Miami?

Media played up a report of a “suspicious device” found near the courthouse. The “suspicious device” was a television with the words “F..K THE COMMUNIST CONTROLLED MEDIA” on it.

“Originally, the TV appears to have been on a pole, but in later images is on the ground. The area was cleared and reinstated for attendees and the press within around 30 minutes,” The National Pulse noted.

Outside the federal courthouse in Miami, this TV with “Fuck the communist controlled news media” is being posted on a pole by the numerous media tents. pic.twitter.com/y9kGq5PhQA — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2023

Bomb sniffing dogs hard at work in Miami. Media is desperate for violence. Trump supporters won’t take the bait.pic.twitter.com/d7rJtdyu9I — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 13, 2023

