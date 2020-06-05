Trump supporter wins GOP primary to run in district held by Elijah Cummings

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2020

Republican Kimberly Klacik rolled to victory this week in the Republican primary in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

Klacik, who is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is seeking to become the first woman and first Republican to represent the Maryland district long held by the late Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Klacik “earned national attention last year by calling out the poor living conditions in many sections of Baltimore in a series of tweets that received notice from Trump,” the Washington Examiner noted.

Maryland’s 7th District, which includes more than half of Baltimore City, parts of Baltimore County, and the majority of Howard County, has been a Democratic stronghold for decades. Cummings represented the area in Congress from 1996 until his death in 2019.

“For so long, Democrats have taken the black vote for granted,” Klacik said about her campaign’s message to Baltimore residents earlier this year. “I remember after Hillary Clinton lost in 2016, she spent two years traveling the country trying to figure out why she lost. But it is because they don’t actually go into the black community and talk to people, or they make promises they don’t keep.”

Klacik will face Democrat Rep. Kweisi Mfume in November. Mfume defeated Klacik in a special election in April to fill the rest of Cummings’s term.

Klacik won the GOP primary with 70 percent of the vote.

“I’m literally in tears,” Klacik tweeted Tuesday night as news outlets began to call the race for her.

“Thank you all for the congratulatory messages,” Klacik said. “I am honored to be chosen to continue this journey to Capitol Hill. What is currently happening around this country motivated thousands to vote in Maryland.”

